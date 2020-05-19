Burro buddy

August Frank/TribuneRhyatt Kernan, 2, looks up at Erin Laughlin, playing the role of the Jenifer burro, at the curbside lunch pickup at the Lewiston junior high Monday.

 August Frank/Tribune

Rhyatt Kernan, 2, looks up at Erin Laughlin, playing the role of the Jenifer burro, at the curbside lunch pickup at the Lewiston junior high on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you