Idahoans wishing to burn debris will need a permit from the Idaho Department of Lands starting Sunday.
The closed fire season takes place annually between May 10 and extends through Oct. 20. Burn permits from the Idaho Department of Lands apply to anyone wishing to burn debris outside of city limits, or anyone not living in districts where local burn bans are in effect.
Idaho law requires any person planning to burn outside of city limits in the state, including crop burning, obtain a state permit.
The burn permit is free and is good for 10 days after it is issued. Burn permits can be obtained online at burnpermits.idaho.gov. Permits issued through the self-service website are available seven days a week and are immediately issued and valid.
A permit may also be issued by calling an IDL office, and phone numbers can be found at www.idl.idaho.gov/about-us/supervisory-areas/. Permits are not required for recreational campfires.
If a person lives in Lewiston city limits or another district where local burn bans are in effect, IDL will not issue a burn permit. If there are other burning restrictions in effect or additional or alternate permits required, the burn permit website will provide instructions on how to contact those entities.
Information on burn restrictions based on air quality can be found by calling the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality at (800) 633-6247 or at www2.deq.idaho.gov/air/AQIPublic/Map/OutdoorBurn.
State burn permits may be issued in person, but the lobbies of IDL offices are currently closed to the public because of COVID-19. Individual meetings may be scheduled by calling the office.