SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Police arrested a suspect after he was shot by a homeowner following a burglary in Sunnyside earlier this month, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said.
The burglary was reported around 9 a.m. Aug. 16 at a home on South Lester Road in Sunnyside, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. Deputies said the homeowner reported the lock on her front gate had been cut and several items were stolen from her home, including a .45-caliber pistol. More valuables were placed near a garage door, which the burglar had left unlocked, according to the affidavit, and the resident believed the person planned to come back for those items later.
Around 9:30 that night, the homeowner again called the sheriff’s office, this time to report a burglary in progress, deputies said. The homeowner told deputies two strange men came onto her property and continued approaching her when she confronted them, according to the affidavit. She said she was afraid for her safety, deputies said, so she fired two rounds in their direction, at which point they fled into a nearby vineyard.
Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter around the vineyard, and one suspect was taken down by a sheriff’s office police dog, according to the affidavit.
He told deputies he’d been shot, and when asked by who, said “the homeowner,” deputies said.
The pistol stolen earlier was found 2 feet away from the man, and he was carrying ammunition and a spare magazine for the pistol and wearing a holster that fit the gun, according to the affidavit.
The suspect was arrested after he was released from the hospital on suspicion of of attempted burglary and possession of a stolen firearm. He’s scheduled to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.