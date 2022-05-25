Clarkston police are investigating a burglary and theft of a large safe from an aviation business on the 1200 block of Port Way.
According to a news release issued Tuesday, the owner has offered a $2,000 reward for the return of the safe and its contents, specifically irreplaceable documents related to aircraft.
In addition to the paperwork, multiple guns were inside, including a Kimber Mountain Ascent custom rifle mounted with a Swarovski scope and drop turret, a Remington hunting rifle with a Leopold scope, a pistol with a laser, a Mossberg shotgun and an aluminum green Browning Buck Mark pistol.
The Kodiak gun safe also contained 220 ounces of silver bullion and expansive owner documents for aircraft, including an R-44, R-22 and Lycoming IO-540.
Anyone who has information about the burglary can contact Clarkston police at (509) 758-1680.
No further information about the business or victim have been released.