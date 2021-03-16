BOISE — Ammon Bundy has once again been arrested, along with two other men, following a Monday morning confrontation outside the Ada County Courthouse.
Bundy and another man, Aaron Schmidt, were arrested Monday morning outside of the courthouse after failing to appear for their jury trials, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Both men refused to wear masks, which are required to enter the courthouse by order of the Idaho Supreme Court.
The two were facing trial on misdemeanor trespassing charges connected to an incident at the Idaho Statehouse on Aug. 25 when Bundy and others refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium inside the Capitol, leading to their arrests.
When the two didn’t show up for the Monday trials, a judge issued failure-to-appeal warrants for their arrests. By that time, Bundy supporters had started to gather outside the courthouse.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy then walked outside the courthouse and informed both of the warrants being issued before asking them to voluntarily come inside the building. After Bundy and Schmidt refused to go inside, sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrest them.
“At that point, Bundy laid down on the ground and refused to move,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release. Some of Bundy’s supporters tried to block the arrests, though deputies were able to take both into custody.
During the scuffle, deputies arrested one man and cited another who were in physical confrontations with law enforcement.
Casey Baker, a 69-year-old Nampa man, was arrested and later booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting and obstructing an officer. Garth Gaylord, 32, was cited for a misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing officers. Gaylord was not booked into jail.
Another man, who was not in the confrontation with deputies, was caught up in the crowd and hit his head on the ground during a fall. Paramedics arrived and took him to a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
The protest ended after Bundy and Schmidt were arrested. The two each face an additional misdemeanor charge of failing to appear in court.
Bundy and Schmidt were booked into jail shortly after their arrests. As of Monday evening, Bundy and Schmidt were still in jail custody and were being held in lieu of $10,000 bonds. Jail records show that Baker was being held in the Ada County jail without bail.
An Emmett resident, Bundy is known for his anti-government views and for the 2016 armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon that left one dead.
Court records show that a second set of charges Bundy faced was dismissed during a status conference Thursday.
That case was filed after his second arrest at the Statehouse last August, less than 24 hours after his first. Bundy was booked in jail after Idaho State Police troopers carried him out of the Senate Gallery. Those charges consisted of the same two misdemeanor charges as in the first case: trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers.
Bundy was banned on Aug. 26 from the Capitol for a year. He again caused a stir after a high school football game in Caldwell was shut down after he refused to wear a mask.
