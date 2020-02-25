Bump in the road

Dekker Nollmann, 12, of Lewiston, maneuvers his bike over an obstacle on a small bike course at Airport Park in Lewiston on Monday afternoon. A warming trend is expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley over the next few days, building on today’s predicted high of 50 degrees. See the extended forecast on Page 6A.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region