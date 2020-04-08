HELENA, Mont. — Gov. Steve Bullock extended the state’s stay-at-home, school closures and business restrictions through April 24 in a continuing effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while the Department of Justice confirmed Tuesday what is believed to be the first positive COVID-19 case in a jail inmate.
Bullock also extended his other directives Tuesday, including restrictions for on-premises food and beverage businesses; a prohibition of gatherings larger than 10 people; consumer protections against evictions and the cancellation of utilities; and a continuing of a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering the state on non-work-related travel.
He also recommended residents wear a cloth face mask consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as at a grocery store or pharmacy.
“For every person we take out of the chain of transmission of this virus, the more likely our health care facilities can handle the capacity to respond, and the more likely we can beat back this virus sooner rather than later,” Bullock said.
“We also stay home so that we can more quickly rebuild to a thriving economy. It is not a choice between a healthy population and a healthy economy — the two go hand in hand. Managing this public health crisis now will help to prevent long-term consequences that could upend our economy for a longer duration and with a worse outcome,” he said.
In a Department of Justice response to a petition filed by Disability Rights Montana seeking the release of non-violent jail and prison inmates to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Attorney General Tim Fox confirmed Tuesday that an inmate at the Gallatin County Detention Center had tested positive for COVID-19. Gallatin County has the largest number of cases in the state, with 119 of the 319 confirmed Monday evening.
Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said the inmate who tested positive had been at the county Re-entry Program when he was sanctioned by his probation officer for a violation and was taken to jail Saturday. He was released Monday.
Mike Thatcher, CEO of Community Counseling and Correctional Services, which runs the re-entry program, said the man was not symptomatic when he was taken to jail. Another resident and a staffer at the pre-release program have also tested positive for COVID-19, Thatcher said Tuesday. Other tests are pending, he said.