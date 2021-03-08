Stuart Johnson (left) stands by Friday as Lewiston High School student Reece Shoults, 17, shovels dirt into a hole and Devin Randall, 18, keeps the post still as the Construction 3 class from Lewiston High School's DeAtley Center builds a wooden pathway that will stretch around the Territorial Capital replica building. Previous classes helped with restoration of the inside of the building; the current classes continue that history with building the pathway, Johnson said.
featured
Building a pathway to the future
- August Frank/Tribune
-
-
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.