Construction crews working to replace the century-old Cherrylane Bridge off U.S. Highway 12 near Lenore positioned the steel girders Wednesday that will support the superstructure of a new $21 million bridge over the Clearwater River.
Megan Kautz, construction engineering manager with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council that is overseeing the project for Nez Perce County, said the girders are the first step to completing the top part of the new bridge. The entire structure is expected to be finished and open to traffic in the summer.
“Where we are at on this, we are pretty much on schedule,” Kautz said. “This week, we set the first pieces of the superstructure and everything underneath, we finished that. … There will be a new bridge opening this summer and after that we still have to remove the old bridge but not until late 2023.”
The project to replace the bridge has been in the has been in the works for almost two decades. The new bridge will be built approximately 70 feet upstream and will consist of an 800-foot, four-span steel plate girder bridge with a 12-foot travel lane and 8-foot shoulder in each direction.
Most of the cost will be covered by a $15.7 million discretionary grant from the U.S. Transportation Department. The county will be responsible for a 7% match on the remaining $4 million to $5 million in federal bridge money, Kautz said.
The project has had its share of hiccups on the way to completion. Most recently, in 2021 the county was briefly issued a stop-work order just as work was set to begin following the discovery of buried artifacts at the construction site.
Plans hit another speed bump when a tribal archaeologist suggested that an irrigation pipe replacement on adjacent private property was also subject to federal restrictions on the disturbance of cultural resources.
The Nez Perce County commission objected, saying the private property project was completely separate from the county project and not subject to the same mitigation agreement.
The county and Nez Perce Tribe finally came to a verbal agreement to fund an ethnographic study of the lower Clearwater River and an additional 10 sites on the lower Snake River. Researchers looked for remains of items like pit houses, tool caches, hearths, building foundations or human remains.
Kautz said nothing of significant impact was discovered during the archaeological study and the project was able to move forward.
“We worked with the Tribe and we left it up to them to speak to” the significance of any discoveries, she said.
The old truss Cherrylane Bridge was built in 1919 by Security Bridge Co., of Billings, Mont. It was rehabilitated in 1978.
The total length of the old timber deck with steel runners was 788 feet, with a 15.4-foot deck width and a vertical clearance of 12 feet above the deck.
The current contractor is Cascade Bridge LLC of Vancouver, Wash.