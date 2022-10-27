Construction crews working to replace the century-old Cherrylane Bridge off U.S. Highway 12 near Lenore positioned the steel girders Wednesday that will support the superstructure of a new $21 million bridge over the Clearwater River.

Megan Kautz, construction engineering manager with the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council that is overseeing the project for Nez Perce County, said the girders are the first step to completing the top part of the new bridge. The entire structure is expected to be finished and open to traffic in the summer.

Tags

Recommended for you