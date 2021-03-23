Builders on the job

Pete Caster/TribuneConstruction workers slide a lengthy 2-by-4 into place on the frame of a home in Lewiston on Monday afternoon. After a mix of rain and sun in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday — as well as snow on the Palouse and Camas Prairie — today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the region. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Construction workers slide a lengthy 2-by-4 into place on the frame of a home in Lewiston on Monday afternoon. After a mix of rain and sun in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Monday — as well as snow on the Palouse and Camas Prairie — today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies in the region. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags