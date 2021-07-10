Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
McCALL — When John Powell isn’t busy inspecting new homes being built around McCall, he’s fielding a flurry of phone calls to answer questions about building in McCall.
“We get tons of informal questions every day,” said Powell, who is building official for the city of McCall.
“People call about what they can do on this land, what usages are OK, what the setbacks are, specific building code questions,” he said. “I mean, it’s all over the board.”
Powell is among seven employees in the city’s building and planning departments that have seen an influx of calls this year from people interested in building in McCall.
In the last 30 days, the two departments have fielded 936 phone calls, or about 31 phone calls per day.
The increased workload prompted the city to hire an assistant city planner, which is a new position, to free up building department staff to process applications and answer phone questions.
“We have been working hard to keep up,” said McCall Community and Economic Development Director Michelle Groenevelt, who heads the building and planning departments.
“We pride ourselves on calling people back pretty quickly and good customer service, but that became difficult,”’ Groenevelt said of the surge in phone calls.
Pages related to the city’s planning and building departments saw a 6 percent increase in user traffic this spring compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019, according to web traffic data.
Of 6,911 total web visits the two departments received from March 1 through June 22, over 4,800 are from people visiting the website for the first time, or about 44 percent of all visitors.
That is a 75 percent increase compared to new website visitors the two departments saw in 2019 and 2020, according to the data.
Groenevelt attributes the spike in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought new people to McCall, enabled people to work remotely and ushered in a booming real estate market.
“We saw so many people here this last year,” she said. “And so people were like, ‘Oh, I want to live here,’ or ‘Oh, how do I make a buck in this really lucrative real estate market?’”
That led to phone calls from realtors seeking information for clients and developers calling to ask questions about city code or the building entitlement process, Groenevelt said.
“They come in from all over,” she said. “Some from the Midwest, some California, some Treasure Valley, Oregon and some Washington.”
Groenevelt compared this year’s boom to the building boom the city was in the midst of when she was hired in 2005.
One similarity is that projects that were originally planned prior to the 2008 market crash are now being picked back up again, with developers asking the city for information on old plans.
“It’s harder because you have to go back and try to piece the records together, and a lot of it is not electronic,” Groenevelt said.
The current boom is more weighted to larger single-family homes than the previous boom, she said.
“Everything has become kind of high-end because those are the only people who can afford to build right now,” she said.
Proposals for high-density housing units that are more affordable have been set back by a lack of sewer capacity, Groenevelt said.
“Developers start that conversation and then quickly run their numbers and are like ‘Yeah, I can’t really make that work,’” she said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Prostitution, robbery and gunfire lead two to jail
ROSALIA — A man meeting a prostitute at a rest area had two women steal his wallet, flee and fire a gun at him.
On July 5 at roughly 3:30 a.m., the man called 911 to report a woman he met in Spokane stole his wallet while they were at the Horn School Rest Area near Rosalia, and she later fired a pistol at him, according to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office report.
Three deputies and a Washington State University police officer responded to investigate.
The woman allegedly told the victim she was a prostitute. They traveled in different cars to Lewiston, for the woman to pick up a female friend. On the way back toward Spokane, they stopped at the rest area to use the bathroom to have sex.
The victim claims the woman reportedly gave him a syringe of drugs to take, but he faked using it because he didn’t know what it was supposed to be, according to the deputy’s report.
He went into the restroom and quickly undressed, but instead of sex, she took his wallet and ran.
He initially claimed there was $4,000 in cash in his wallet when he called 911, then later stated it was $2,700.
As the woman and her female friend left in a 2021 Nissan Versa, he followed them in his pickup.
She claimed he tried to run her off Cache Creek Road. He claims he pulled in front of the Nissan to stop the women and backed up to be side-by-side to talk.
He told the deputy he saw a gun and a laser “pointed inside his driver’s side window.” He laid his seat back, accidentally turned off the truck, restarted it, and left.
He sahd turned around to go back and the Nissan was also trying to turn around, making the victim drive around them. He heard a shot fired. The victim told investigators he stopped to take a picture of the laser, then left for the rest area and to call police.
Deputies found the women and they were arrested and booked for robbery in the first degree and assault in the first degree.
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday