Nets at the ready in both hands, Liam Hedges, 7, walks along the path at Kiwanis Park in search of bugs to catch Friday morning in Lewiston. Bugs are Liam’s thing, said his mother, Shannon Hedges. His entire room is dedicated to insects, from bugs pinned to the walls, to bugs in jars, to acrylic bugs.
