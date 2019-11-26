Buckle up — holiday travel could be busy

As Americans hit the road to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with family and friends, they’ll be met with a plethora of travelers in the U.S. who plan to trek 50 miles or more from home this week.
According to AAA, 55 million people plan to travel this holiday week. Those numbers include nearly 1.3 million Washingtonians and more than 296,000 Idahoans.
Nationwide, an additional 1.6 million people will travel for the holiday this year, accounting for a 2.9 percent increase over last year’s numbers. The vast majority of travelers will choose to drive to their destinations, although airports are also expected to see an uptick in passengers.
Wednesday afternoon is expected to be the busiest travel period nationwide, according to AAA.
“Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers,” said Kelly Just, AAA Washington’s public relations manager. “Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth, and travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season.”
According to the National Weather Service in Spokane, most of the week should provide a clear driving forecast in the Lewiston, Orofino and Palouse regions.
Today, patchy freezing fog is expected in the morning, paired with a chance of snow, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of wind, with gusts expected to reach 25 miles per hour by Wednesday night.
Clouds are expected Thanksgiving Day through Sunday. Highs on Thursday are forecast to be in the lower-to-mid 30s.
Gas prices in Idaho are 22 cents more per gallon than a month ago, but 6 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA. The average price for regular gasoline in Idaho recently hit the $3 mark per gallon, while in Washington the state average is $3.40 per gallon.
According to www.gasbuddy.com, prices in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley mostly fall below the averages. In Lewiston, the cheapest place to fill up is Conoco near the Clearwater River Casino for $2.65 per gallon, while in Clarkston the lowest price was recorded at Costco at $2.77. The highest priced gas in the L-C Valley was listed at $3.01.
For those who choose to stay at home this holiday, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds people to choose safe cooking practices. Last Thanksgiving there were 18 residential cooking fires reported on Thanksgiving, the highest number of cooking fires for a single day in 2018.
The marshal’s office recommends that people stay in the kitchen when cooking food on the stove top and to use caution with turkey fryers. Oil-free models are safest, and a frozen turkey should never be fried. The office also said smoke alarms in the house should be tested beforehand.
