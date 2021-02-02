Bryden Canyon wreck

Lewiston Police Department officers inspect the scene of a single-vehicle wreck in which a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado veered off Bryden Canyon Road and came to a stop in a ravine north of the road Monday evening in Lewiston. The driver of the pickup, Eldred Olson, 72, of Clarkston, was the only one in the vehicle and was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. Olson was traveling east on Bryden Canyon when his pickup veered across the westbound lanes, went up an embankment, continued through a field and came to rest in the ravine without rolling, the release said. The pickup was towed from the scene and the westbound lanes of Bryden Canyon Road west of the Eighth Street overpass were closed for several hours. The Lewiston police are asking anyone who witnessed the wreck to call Officer Joseph Lines at (208) 746-0171.
