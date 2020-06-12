Emergency crews take a man to an ambulance after freeing him from his car after it struck a paving truck at the bottom of Bryden Canyon Road on Thursday evening. Emergency crews used chains to pull the vehicle free, then cut off the roof and door of the vehicle to free the man. No other details were available Thursday.
