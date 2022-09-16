The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s only municipal golf course will be under new management starting Oct. 1.

Jeff Briney gave a 30-day notice to the city of Lewiston Aug. 30 that he would no longer operate Lewiston’s Bryden Canyon Golf Course after 22 years, according to a Wednesday memo to the city’s elected officials from Tim Barker, Lewiston’s parks and recreation director.

