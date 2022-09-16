The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s only municipal golf course will be under new management starting Oct. 1.
Jeff Briney gave a 30-day notice to the city of Lewiston Aug. 30 that he would no longer operate Lewiston’s Bryden Canyon Golf Course after 22 years, according to a Wednesday memo to the city’s elected officials from Tim Barker, Lewiston’s parks and recreation director.
“I want to thank the golfers and the (patrons who) supported Bryden Canyon for 22 years,” Briney said in a text, which he indicated would be his only comment.
“We really appreciated it and we wish the golf course the best in the future,” said Briney, who is president of Golf Fun, the business that has the contract with the city to run the course.
Golf Fun’s agreement with the city had been month-to-month for two years.
The city has already chosen San Francisco-area based CourseCo to oversee Bryden Canyon for six months, as part of an effort to make sure Briney’s departure doesn’t interfere with day-to-day activities at the course.
New rates for passes, carts, range balls and daily fees that would start Oct. 1 will go before Lewiston’s city council for a vote Sept. 26.
“Rates were created based on history and through an evaluation process to ensure costs can be covered through the fees charged,” according to the memo.
CourseCo has provided the city a draft agreement that is being reviewed by White Peterson Gigray & Nichols, P.A., a subcontracted law firm from Nampa, because two of the city’s three attorneys have accepted new jobs.
The agreement can be signed by Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson without council approval because it’s less than $50,000.
After the interim agreement with CourseCo ends, the management of the course will be put out to bid and CourseCo will be eligible to submit a proposal if it chooses, Barker said.
CourseCo manages 41 golf courses in the West, including Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman.
Barker found CourseCo after contacting courses in the region and inquiring about who managed them.
“They all had great things to say about working with CourseCo and CourseCo also has experience in short term contracts (and) … a great support system,” Barker said.
Behind the scenes, Barker, Briney, Johnson and the CEO of CourseCo have been completing a number of tasks such as meeting with the golf course’s staff, identifying what items Briney personally owns at the course and reviewing financial information and computer systems.
“The anticipated start date of the contract … for continued, uninterrupted operations of the course remains … Oct. 1,” according to the memo.