The Palouse was pummeled by gusts of upwards of 70 mph by a windstorm that blew through the region Friday night. The storm toppled trees and left branches strung across utility lines, affecting power to thousands of residents.

Avista reported more than 18,000 electricity customers were affected by power outages beginning at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a news release. About 252 incidents were reported, most affecting Idaho residents.

