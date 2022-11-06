The Palouse was pummeled by gusts of upwards of 70 mph by a windstorm that blew through the region Friday night. The storm toppled trees and left branches strung across utility lines, affecting power to thousands of residents.
Avista reported more than 18,000 electricity customers were affected by power outages beginning at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a news release. About 252 incidents were reported, most affecting Idaho residents.
Crews from Avista beginning addressing issues at about 10 p.m. Friday and continued into Saturday morning, restoring power to more than 10,000 customers. Approximately 8,284 customers were without power as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
An officer at Garfield County Sheriff’s office, who asked to remain unnamed, said the department received 10 calls for service problems related to weather. Eight of those calls pertained to wind damage.
A Whitcom dispatcher said that office received many calls reporting traffic hazards, including trees that fell on power lines and branches blocking roadways.
Pullman police received seven calls of service, primarily traffic hazards.
Kraig Stringham, acting captain at the Clarkston Fire Department, was on call when a tree fell on a power line on the 600 block of 12th Street.
Composting sites in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and on the Palouse were busy taking storm debris on Saturday. An employee at Clearwater Composting in Lewiston said the site was very busy as people were bringing branches and leaves in by the truckload.
An employee at Inland North Waste in Moscow said that composting site has been busy as well.