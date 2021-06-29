What started as a little smoke quickly turned into a fire along 10th Street near Ripon Avenue as bystanders and firefighters quickly worked to put out the fire Monday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards. The brush fire spread across 5 to 7 acres on the west side of the 10th Street and numerous firefighters from the Lewiston Fire Department, Asotin County Fire District No. 1 and Nez Perce County Fire Department responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire appeared to be ignition of extremely dried vegetation from conducted heat caused by work being done on a culvert, according to a news release for Lewiston fire Chief Travis Myklebust. The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes, but crews were on scene for two hours putting out hot spots.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Is it too hot for soup?
You voted: