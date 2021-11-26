Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
COUNCIL, Idaho — Plans to build 88 homes at Brundage Mountain Resort will be aired next week to the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission.
A public hearing on the proposal, called Brundage Mountain Village, will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the Adams County Courthouse in Council.
The plans mark the first phase of Brundage Mountain Village that eventually calls for 1,200 homes and townhomes to be built at the resort. The master plan was approved by Adams County in 2009.
“The expansion will accommodate the goal of exceeding 200,000 skier visits annually with the familiar low-density, family-friendly skiing model,” Brundage President Bob Looper said.
The resort currently sees about 170,000 skier visits per year, Looper said.
The 88 homes would be built on about 37.5 acres near the resort’s existing base area and be called Northwoods.
The homes would feature ski-in, ski-out access off of the existing Lower Rodeo ski run, according to preliminary plans filed with the P&Z.
The plans call for 21 single-family custom homes to be built on lots ranging from about a half-acre to 1.2 acres.
Clustered cottage sites would contain 22 homes on about 3.5 acres, while 45 multi-family townhomes would be built on 6 acres.
The maximum height of the homes and townhome buildings in Northwoods would be 30 feet, according to plans.
Brundage hopes to begin construction next spring, Looper said. It is too soon to predict the timing and specifics of future phases, he said.
Northwoods would account for about 7 percent of the 1,200 homes and townhomes previously approved for 388 acres of private land owned by the resort that surrounds the existing base area.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Wednesday
City committed to support ARF, but land donation not an option
GRANGEVILLE — Plans change, and city property proposed more than five years ago for donation to a regional animal shelter project is now not an option.
The Grangeville City Council consensus remains in support of Animal Rescue Foundation efforts to address problems with stray and feral cats and dogs, and left the door open for availability of other city property, though not for several years.
“If the council still is in approval of donating property to ARF, we still have property to donate,” said Mayor Wes Lester.
This could come from an estimated 97 acres, located adjacent to the Idaho County Airport, donated to the city from the Mildenberger family. However, Lester advised the city has no plans for the property at present, which are largely on hold as the municipality considers its needs for future wastewater treatment expansion. Questioned by an ARF volunteer on timing for a decision, Lester said, “We’re about five years out.”
ARF board members and volunteers, along with a representative with supporting organization, Animal Ark, visited with the council at its Nov. 15 meeting and provided an update on its activities, and sought to reaffirm the city’s support.
“We all volunteer for ARF because we have a passion for animals,” said Karin Vetter, ARF president. “We strive to make it easier for people to do the right thing in caring for and helping animals.”
ARF formed in 2014 with its goal to build a regional animal shelter to serve Idaho County and the surrounding area. A year later, the city approved a letter of intent to donate an approximate half-acre, with an option to lease another half-acre, adjacent to the wastewater facility on Airport Road. This changed in 2018 as the city was planning for wastewater facility expansion to address further federal regulation, noting while the site was still a possibility, it recommended another location — possibly also on municipal land — better for construction and shelter operations.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday