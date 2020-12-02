MCCALL — Brundage Mountain Resort near here will start its seven-day-a-week ski and snowboard season today.
According to a news release from the ski area, visitors will find early season conditions and limited lift operations. The Easy Street, Bear Chair and Bluebird Express lifts will be operating.
Day tickets must be purchased online and in advance, and quantities are limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. More tickets may be made available as more terrain is opened in the coming weeks.
According to the news release, guest services, rental, retail and restroom facilities will be open in the main lodge, along with grab-and-go food service in the Smoky’s Bar & Grill area. There will be no indoor seating until further notice. Guests should plan to spend more time than normal outdoors.
Face coverings are required in all indoor facilities, in all lift lines and through the entire chairlift loading process. Brundage is asking all guests to familiarize themselves with COVID-19 protocols prior to arrival by checking www.brundage.com/covid-19.