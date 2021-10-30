Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with Part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
MCCALL — Brundage Mountain Resort has ended its relationship with the Payette Lakes Ski Patrol that has been in place since the resort was founded in 1961.
The resort will be now be patrolled by the Brundage Mountain Patrol, operated by the ski area, during the summer and winter.
The Payette Lakes Ski Patrol is a branch of the nonprofit National Ski Patrol and provided volunteer patrol services at Brundage under the direction of Brundage Mountain’s paid patrol staff and also at the Little Ski Hill.
The change was made after Brundage was designated as an emergency medical services agency this year, spokesperson April Whitney said.
The change means that people who already have EMT training or higher can join the volunteer patrol without having to first obtain lower certifications, Whitney said.
“The prior arrangement with the ski patrol unit not directly attached to Brundage Mountain Resort was an unusual arrangement,” she said. “The change reflects an alignment with the industry standard.”
A statement by the ski patrol said the service would continue at the Little Ski Hill and it planned to develop a Nordic ski patrol to operate on the Bear Basin Nordic trail system.
The Payette Lakes Ski Patrol was founded in 1955 and predates the establishment of Brundage Mountain Resort.
“We are very thankful to the McCall community and visitors for the decades of support you have shown us and we look forward to our future ventures,” the statement said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
After long wait, library landscaping gets a new start
The Clearwater Memorial Public Library (CMPL) landscaping project has resumed its progress of the establishment of the sprinkler system, with Josh Morris, who is supplying all the materials, and his children volunteering their time and labor. This project will help get the newly planted grounds off to a good start later this fall.
Progress of planting had to be delayed due to the uncommonly hot weather which the entire valley endured this summer, but the cooler wet days have made it possible to get started with the planting of four Crimson Queen Japanese maple trees directly in front of the “new” library. These highly trees were purchased and donated to the landscaping project by the Friends of the Library organization, which has traditionally cared for the library’s planting needs and will continue to do so in conjunction with the CMPL Foundation. These maples are a highly ornamental, small tree with new growth a bright crimson, which will persist throughout the growing season.
— Jo Moore, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday