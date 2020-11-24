MCCALL — Brundage Mountain near here is giving season pass holders and select others early access to the ski hill this week.
The mountain will be available Wednesday and Friday through Sunday to season pass holders, Select 4-Pak pass holders and some people who lost opportunity last year because of the early closure related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three chairlifts will be open for those who qualify. Resort officials do not yet know when the mountain will open to the general public.
“This is kind of a sneak peak to the people who precommitted to us. We wanted to give them a sneak peak and share some early season love,” Brundage spokeswoman April Whitney said.
