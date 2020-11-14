Brown steps up as the new Lewis County 4-H manager

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
KAMIAH — Angie Brown began work on Oct. 5 as the 4-H manager for Lewis County, replacing Julia Stapleton, who left the role after a successful Lewis County Fair in late September.
Brown, whose daughter Cheyanne is the newly crowned Lewis County Fair queen, is excited about her new position. Brown, who grew up in and currently lives in Craigmont, heard about the job opening up and decided, “What the heck, I’ll try for it,” although she had no previous involvement with 4-H.
Brown previously worked in the medical records field at the North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood.
“I love hanging out with kids, including my own kids and my nieces and nephews,” she said, citing the reason she wanted the 4-H job. “It makes me happier to be working with the public, out in the community.” She describes the opportunity as a “new adventure” adding, “it’s going to be fun.”
She knows several of the leaders of the eight Lewis County 4-H groups and is “excited to meet the rest of the 4-H leaders. ... I’ve heard we have the best leaders around to work with. It is amazing the time and dedication people put into this.” She will begin periodic meetings with the Leaders Council in November and looks forward to learning about the different clubs.
In one of her first acts, Brown interviewed and selected Allison Kinzer of the Winchester Livestock 4-H group as the 4-H ambassador for the coming year.
“Her face beamed when we told her she got the position,” Brown said.
Kinzer served as 4-H ambassador last year, a role that involves representing and promoting 4-H in Lewis County communities and schools.
Brown is working with Michelle Koepl, Lewis County fair board administrator, and others to plan for the awards and achievement event in November. Ribbons, pins, certificates and the premium checks for the animals sold in the auction will be given out. The event has traditionally been a year-end celebration for 4-H kids. Because of COVID-19 health concerns, they are looking for alternatives to gathering everyone together at one large venue.
“The kids worked hard and went through a lot of change with COVID this year and they deserve the recognition,” Brown noted.
Brown has three children who attend the Highland schools: Cheyanne, a junior; Trenton, a freshman; and Zayne, a fourth grader. Brown is excited for Cheyanne representing Lewis County in her role as queen in the coming year.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
COVID-19 escapees fuel local building boom
MCCALL — Carrie Potter has not had to leave her desk to witness how the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a local building boom.
Potter, office manager at Pinetop Custom Homes in McCall, has been fielding an average of two new inquiries per day from people thinking about building a home in Valley County.
“If anything, the pandemic will cause exponential growth in Valley County,” Potter said.
“In a sense, people are running for the hills,” she said. “They have realized the disadvantages and dangers of living in highly populated areas.”
“This has been the busiest construction season I can remember since I started working for the city in 2013,” McCall Building Official John Powell said.
The number of total permits issued inside the city limits and the McCall Area of Impact decreased from 277 permits in 2019 to 235 permits in the 2020 budget year that ended Sept. 30.
But there were a large number of permits for large, single-family homes, Powell said.
“We had a very large number of new dwellings compared to other project types,” he said.
Of the 212 residential permits issued during the 2020 budget year, 66 permits were for new single-family homes and 16 were for new multi-family projects.
The remaining 130 permits were for remodels, demolitions or smaller projects like installing new roofs or fences.
Granite Excavation President Josh Davis has watched the construction season steadily grow as demand has gone up over the last decade.
“We paved until last Friday,” Davis said. “Ten years ago, we were buttoning things up by the first of November.”
The pandemic has prompted more people in urban areas to flee for homes in rural areas such as Granite’s Eagle’s Nest subdivision in Cascade, Davis said.
“We sold 80 percent of the lots in two months, and it’s people from New Hampshire, Michigan, California, Washington and all over the place,” he said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday