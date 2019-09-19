SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she will not call a special session of the Legislature because of questions raised about whether a new law which narrows death penalty cases is retroactive.
Brown said Wednesday that while it’s clear there’s a misunderstanding regarding the intent of the words in Senate Bill 1013, the session was conditional on support from stakeholders and legislators.
Brown said “that has not been achieved” and she can’t justify the additional cost and time a special session requires without that support.
The new law narrows the state’s use of the death penalty by substantially limiting the definition of aggravated murder.
Prosecutors, some lawmakers and crime victims had pushed Brown to call a special session to ensure the law would not affect old death penalty cases.