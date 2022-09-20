LONDON — Britain bade its final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, honoring its longest-reigning monarch with a state funeral that provided pomp in solemn circumstances, drew dignitaries from around the world and captivated a global television audience.

The hourlong event inside Westminster Abbey, which reflected the Old World grandeur of Britain’s monarchy and was attended by 2,000 people, followed 11 days of national mourning and highly choreographed public ceremonies.

