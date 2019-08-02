Spencer Gray sits in a tiny office at the Lewiston Community Center, his 10-year-old dog Olive asleep on a pad in a corner of the room.
The setting is the polar opposite of a program Gray, recreation coordinator with Lewiston Parks and Recreation, helped establish a few years ago while serving as an intern with the city department.
Lewiston’s Rec Mobile goes from city park to city park and provides equipment, games and supervision designed to keep kids active and outdoors during their summer break.
Craig Clohessy: Talk about the summer Rec Mobile program and the concept behind it.
Spencer Gray: The initial concept was to provide a service for the local kids here in town living in neighborhoods to have a place to go and have access to equipment for one, because we bring all that stuff with us. ... And two, have some supervision, some leadership. ... The kids just show up and we organize games — it’s everything from tag to soccer to games that we make up. I mean, it’s endless. It’s basically field day.
CC: It started in June and continues through Aug. 16, Monday through Friday. You’ve got a morning and an afternoon session each day and it moves from park to park.
SG: Yes, throughout the 10 weeks there’s 100 sessions, so it’s 200 hours of play throughout the summer.
CC: And the idea is to keep kids active.
SG: Yes, the first stage of building the program was definitely to promote healthy, active lifestyles — those are key words in our field. But it was also to provide the service to, you know, maybe the stay-at-home parent that doesn’t have access to a lot of things that could make it a routine, maybe kids that are old enough to be at home throughout the day and they can just head on over across the street to the park. ... By no means is this program unique. It’s been done a hundred different times all over the place. I mean, thousands of times. ... When I was growing up in the Boise area, that’s what I remember. We would go to the middle school where the gym would be open and there would be a supervisor there and they would lead games. That was my summer, just being around other kids and playing. It was fun.
CC: What got you into the recreation field?
SG: I started out as a business major and some of the kids that I knew at University of Idaho, they were in the rec field and they seemed like they were enjoying it so much and I realized that ... was what I should get into. So I did. I enjoyed the schooling at UI. I worked for the university, I worked at the Kibbie Dome and at Memorial Gym, just kind of being a building supervisor and event staff. That was my segue into it.
CC: And you ended up having an internship here with Lewiston Parks and Recreation.
SG: To complete my undergrad I had to have 400 hours of internship. I had met my mentor, “Beej,” Brandon Johnson (then parks and recreation coordinator) in 2010 at a recreation conference. When I found out I had to do an internship, it was like a no-brainer. I was like, “I’ve got to go work for him.” So I came down here and worked down here twice or three times a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and completed my internship. While I was in my internship, that’s when me and Beej collaborated on the idea of building the Rec Mobile program. When I graduated, I was hired as a seasonal employee and I worked throughout the summer and just stayed.
CC: Why is the Rec Mobile program so successful at getting kids off the couch and outdoors playing?
SG: In a way, it shows kids that adults can still have fun. (Games and other activities are led by a paid staff of both adults and teenagers.) ... Kids are always wanting to be a little bit older. They want to be connected and relate to older people. So when I started running the program, it was my job and I wanted to show the kids that they can just be outside and play and just be silly and have fun.
CC: Now you coordinate the various parks and recreation programs?
SG: Yeah, as the coordinator, I don’t get to be out at the park every day.
CC: I’m sorry.
SG: Me too. It was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed being out there and just leading games and getting to know the community. ...
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
SG: In the past five years, we have averaged 1,834 visits — that’s per year, per 100 sessions. So, easy math, it averages about 18 kids per session, morning and afternoon, Monday through Friday.
CC: I nearly forgot to ask. How much has Olive been involved in all of this?
SG: Well, Olive, she was the mascot. When I was doing the program (Rec Mobile) she would be out at the park with me every session. The kids got to know her and she was just a part of the crew. ... One year we decided to put her silhouette on one of the T-shirts and people didn’t have any idea what this little ink blot was, but after a while they kind of realized. She was part of the crew and now she’s the door greeter at (the parks and recreation office in the community center).
