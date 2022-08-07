After traversing the state of Idaho and South America for nearly 40 years, the Rev. Michael St. Marie has returned to Lewiston to become the first homegrown priest of the All Saints Catholic Church parish.

St. Marie, 63, took over as head priest of the 1,000-family parish July 1. He is being assisted by the Rev. Joshua Falce, the parish vicar. They replaced the Rev. Brad Neely, who moved to McCall.

