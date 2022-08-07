After traversing the state of Idaho and South America for nearly 40 years, the Rev. Michael St. Marie has returned to Lewiston to become the first homegrown priest of the All Saints Catholic Church parish.
St. Marie, 63, took over as head priest of the 1,000-family parish July 1. He is being assisted by the Rev. Joshua Falce, the parish vicar. They replaced the Rev. Brad Neely, who moved to McCall.
Although St. Marie brings a fresh perspective and an energetic outlook on the faith community he serves, his roots and the memories that go with them run deep.
“Coming back to the hometown, it is really different,” St. Marie said during a recent morning interview at his church office.
“The way the town has grown in the 39 years since I’ve lived here. I still make references to places by their old names; old titles of what I know to describe landmarks.”
St. Marie is the son of the late Duane St. Marie, a local building contractor and former Lewiston mayor. His father helped build the bandshell at Pioneer Park and many other notable structures around town.
His mother, Sharrol St. Marie, has been involved in numerous community activities, particularly as a supporter of the Lewiston City Library, and was named Lewiston’s citizen of the year in 2011.
St. Marie has a sister, Ann, and a brother, Jim, as well.
Growing up, St. Marie said he had no notion of becoming a priest. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1976 and went to the University of Idaho, where he majored in secondary education. Following graduation, he worked for the alumni associations at the UI and Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Ore. In the meantime, he returned to Lewiston for a while and worked with his father in the construction business.
At some point, however, St. Marie began to consider a larger purpose for his life.
“So then it was like, ‘OK, what do I do?’ I was 27 years old and I’d kind of gotten to this point. So I took a yellow pad, drew a line down the middle (and made two column listing) what do I want; what do I not want,” St. Marie said.
“Well, being a priest had the most in both columns. I didn’t necessarily want to work nights or weekends, but I thought, ‘Well, I’ll give it a try.’ ”
St. Marie said his vocation evolved gradually as he began studying at the Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon, which he jokingly refers to as “The Mount Angel Racquet and Country Club — five fun-filled years.”
“It’s one of those deals; I always put it the other way (to couples): ‘How did you know you wanted to get married?’ There’s no flashing lights and there are no deep voices, ‘It’s time.’ It’s a process that seems to come about the way God wants it to come about.”
St. Marie said he was fortunate in that most of his classmates in seminary had also worked in other jobs after college.
“It really worked out well for us that all of us understood, because our theory was: If there was a moral theology test tomorrow but the Portland Trail Blazers were on the big screen down at the Wooden Nickel (a bar in Portland, Ore., back then), we could always look up (the game) later,” he said.
“And it gives you a perspective of sitting in the pews. I was almost 35 before I was ordained a priest. And still to this day in making decisions it is, ‘How does it affect the people in the pews?’ more than, ‘This is what I want to do.’ So often the priests think of themselves before the people in the pews.”
Following ordination, he worked in several parishes, mostly in southern Idaho and the Treasure Valley, but was also assigned to a diocesan team from Idaho to Cali, Colombia, for two years from 1994-96.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise supported the Colombian mission for 37 years and in that time missionaries built four churches, two schools and various medical clinics in some of the poorer neighborhoods of Cali.
St. Marie, who is fluent in Spanish, helped teach children in one of the most stricken areas of the town. And, while he found the education level woefully lacking there, the faith of the people was inspiring.
“It was very simple but very profound,” St. Marie said. “The education level was not super high in our area but when you don’t have anything else, faith is all you have.”
He returned to Idaho and continued working in various parishes before being assigned last year to St. Mary’s in Moscow, and then transferring last month to Lewiston.
Serving people he once knew as classmates and other neighbors has been “fun,” St. Marie said. But he is also candid about the troubling effects of the divisiveness in the church as a whole and the entire country that he sees reflected in the local congregation.
“While faith is consistent, society is not,” the priest said. “As the pendulum swings, if people are not attentive, it’s really easy to get sucked into the way society goes. And then they transpose that on their faith life.
“Heresy is fanatically grasping only one aspect of the truth instead of looking at the whole truth. And one of the great challenges, for priests and other ministers, is maintaining the balance that Jesus showed in his ministry. He wasn’t swinging from one end of the arc to the other. He was just always consistent.
“And so a lot of people get on the bandwagon of something because they think that’s the way it should be, but they forget balance.”
St. Marie said his time working in the Treasure Valley in southern Idaho, especially during the legislative session, taught him “just how unbalanced the world has become by those who are elected to govern. It’s like, ‘Wait, a second. Where is the common sense of Cecil Andrus or Phil Batt or some of those guys who may have been Democrat or Republican? But, you know, we’re just imbalanced.’ It’s now the fad to be at one end of the pendulum or the other. And so people, if not being attentive, will transpose that onto their faith life. And that’s what’s happening now.”
St. Marie is soft-spoken, social and has a self-deprecating sense of humor that he uses to set people at ease. But ministering in these troubled times, he said, requires consistency and patience.
“You have to be understanding of how (people) got there and then it’s the gradual process of saying, ‘No, this is what Jesus taught us to do. Not that, or not that, but this.’ And hopefully bring the folks back more to a balance. And sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. You love the people and you say, ‘Think about it this way.’ … It’s that process of trying to bring back the communal aspect of society, not the individualistic aspect that exists today.”
