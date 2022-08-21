Austin Johnson/TribuneThis photo, captured with a drone, shows a combine harvesting wheat Saturday morning on the Ray and Kyle Morscheck farm near Genesee. Area farmers have begun cutting their winter wheat, and early indications are the grain is good quality.
Chair of the Moscow Human Rights Commission, left, and Moscow City Council Member Sandra Kelley accept a donation of canned food, rice and produce wash from Sarah Walker, of Moscow, Saturday morning for the 2022 Great Moscow Food Drive at Farmer’s Market in downtown Moscow.
<text>A combine harvester combs through a wheat field Saturday morning on the Morscheck farm.</text>
<text>McLeod</text>
A photo captured with a drone of a combine harvesting and transporting wheat into the back of trailer Saturday morning on the Morscheck family’s farm near Genesse.
Boxes of canned good and other food goods sit next to the 2022 Great Moscow Food Drive vendor booth Saturday morning at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Moscow.
A photo captured with a drone shows bustling Farmer’s Market Saturday morning in downtown Moscow.
A combine harvester combs through a wheat field Saturday morning on the Ray and Kyle Morscheck farm near Genesee.
Work starts early on the Justin McLeod farm near Nezperce where crews were out by 6 a.m. Saturday to begin operating on combines and preparing for a long, hot day harvesting winter wheat.
The annual harvest is ramping up nearly two weeks late this year because of the cool, wet spring that delayed planting and slowed crop growth.
“I’d say that wet spring and those cooler temperatures pushed things back 10 days at a minimum,” McLeod said. “Bluegrass harvest was over five days ago and now people are starting on winter wheat.
“The crops are good, though, so that’s certainly encouraging.”
Like several other farmers on the Camas Prairie, McLeod’s crops suffered hail damage when a thunderstorm hammered the area last week. McLeod said, in terms of the damage and the size of the hailstones, it was one of the worst storms he’d seen recently.
“It went mainly from Ferdinand to Kamiah through a straight line,” he said. “I lost a significant amount of acreage. I heard a number of 30,000 acres that were affected. That’s pretty disappointing.”
Once the machinery gets underway — often about 8 a.m., McLeod said, to give the crops time to dry out from the morning dew — the pace is constant. Flotillas of combines scour the fields, lap by lap, cutting wheat. Often a grain cart sits nearby to offload the cut grain from the combine and transport it to a truck.
From there, farmers either dump the crop in their own elevators or the trucks haul it to one of the local seed companies. The grain will be stored until it’s ready to be sold. Then it’s transferred to the port in Lewiston where it eventually will be loaded onto a barge and shipped to Portland. And from there to ports worldwide.
“It takes about $1.25 from Nezperce to get one bushel of grain to Portland,” McLeod said, noting the relative efficiency of barges over other forms of transportation.
In a perfect scenario, if a farmer had weed-free soft white wheat to sell at today’s price of $8.30 a bushel, that $1.25 transportation cost would be knocked right off the top.
And if the wheat does have any weeds or other deformities — dockage, it’s called — that also would be deducted from the selling price.
Given all those variables, McLeod said he believes this still will be a profitable year for most farmers in the region.
“But there is just a lot of unease across the world,” that could affect the outcome, he said. “Yields are good and the potential for that price to come back up is still there.”
When it comes to spring wheat harvest, which has not yet begun, circumstances are a little iffy-er.
Because of the cool, wet spring “a lot of people didn’t get planted or were affected,” McLeod said. “Of course, they have preferential plant insurance but with that you don’t make money, but it makes you whole.”
The day’s work ends on the McLeod farm about 8:30 p.m. just as the plants begin to absorb evening moisture and the stalks don’t get knocked down as easily.
“You can go after night and oftentimes we do,” McLeod said. “But right now we’re not forcing that situation.”
He said he expects the winter wheat harvest to continue for another two to three weeks. After that, depending on what farmers have seeded, they will begin cutting spring wheat and canola, followed by legumes such as garbanzo beans, peas and lentils.
According to U.S. Wheat Associates, as of Friday, winter wheat harvest progress in Idaho was about 28% complete, and 45% complete in Washington. Spring wheat harvest stood at about 14% in both states.
Even with late season showers in Washington and Idaho, the soft white wheat crops were ranked mostly good to excellent, U.S. Wheat Associates reported. The industry expects production and quality more than sufficient to meet customer needs.