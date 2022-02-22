Bringing in some magic

People in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley got a dose of Disney magic to bring into their workplace.
Lee Cockerell, former executive vice president of operations for Walt Disney World Resort, spoke to a crowd of about 90 people at the Clarkston High School Auditorium on Monday night.
Clarkston School District Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton introduced Cockerell at the event called Valley Magic. Knowlton said he was reading Cockerell’s book “Creating Magic” with some staff members and one person suggested bringing Cockerell to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to speak. Knowlton emailed Cockerell and within a few hours got a response.
The visit was planned with the district, Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce, Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Walla Walla Community College.
Cockerell will also speak to students and parents from 7-8 p.m. today at the Clarkston High School auditorium. Tickets can be picked up at the high school, Walla Walla Community College, Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston elementary schools.
Cockerell, 77, grew up in Oklahoma on a dairy farm and his family was very poor. He attended Oklahoma State University but dropped out and later joined the Army. He then began working for Hilton Hotels and Marriott Hotels. He married his wife, Priscilla, and they moved 11 times before arriving in Orlando, Fla., where Cockerell began working at Disney World.
His talk included humorous anecdotes that brought out laughter from those in attendance, and heartfelt stories of his experiences. Along with his books, including “Creating Magic” and “The Customer Rules,” he has a podcast on his website at leecockerell.com.
Most of his knowledge comes from working at Disney World, which is known for keeping customers and employees happy. His advice to the audience was how to achieve this in their own places of work.
Cockerell said that companies should begin crafting a positive workplace environment by starting with their employees, because people are the brand of a company. “Who you bring into your company is the most important thing you can do,” he said.
Cockerell said that before Disney hires someone they have to fill out a form with 130 questions on it. Some of the questions are asking the same thing, but worded differently, “to see how much lying you did,” Cockerell joked.
With three separate generations of customers coming to Disney parks, people now have high expectations of service. Cockerell said the key is to hire the right people and get rid of the wrong people. After hiring the right person, the company then has to train them correctly.
Those employees directly interact with customers, so it’s important they know what the company and customer expectations are. Cockerell shared those expectations as examples of how to treat people who visit a business.
“The skill is the easiest part — it’s behavior that gets most people in trouble,” Cockerell said.
The first expectation Cockerell shared is to make customers feel special by making those magical Disney moments happen for people at parks and making them feel welcome.
Then, he said people want to be treated as an individual. This means taking care of people and adding a personal touch like talking to people on the phone rather than an automated voice message.
People also want to be respected, which Cockerell said is important in a company like Disney, which deals with people all around the world who have different religions, languages and cultures.
Lastly, people want knowledgeable employees so when they have questions, those concerns can be answered quickly and efficiently.
“If people can’t trust people, they’re not gonna do business with you,” he said.
Cockerell then shared what employees said they wanted out of Disney as a company to work for. The list was very similar to customer expectations.
Employers want to feel special, which means telling employees that you appreciate them. He said employers need to treat employees well and with respect so they want to come to work, not feel like they have to. Part of that is creating an environment where everyone feels like they matter and are appreciated. Supervisors can show appreciation for their employees simply by telling them.
Right now, Cockerell said the need for feedback is more important as people are dealing with anxiety, depression and feelings of being alone, with all the uncertainty surrounding the economy and COVID-19 pandemic. “This is the time to really step up your connecting with people and be available for them,” he said.
Employees should also be treated like individuals, which means recognizing that people have hard days and being accommodating for those issues.
Employees also want to be treated with respect. “People don’t leave environments that care for you,” he said. “The only way you get commitment is to treat people right.”
Employees also want to be trained and developed to help their futures. “Training is learning how to do; development is learning how to do it right,” he said.
To help with development, Cockerell said if there’s an issue or a situation where an employee can learn, don’t wait until the annual review.
“Manage like a mother: care about people, use empathy and discipline. Be fair and firm,” he said. “Moms don’t wait until your annual review.”
