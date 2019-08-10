A Pomeroy teacher hopes to give the students in her family and consumer sciences class a taste of life in South Africa after she recently returned from a fellowship to the southernmost country on the world’s second-largest continent.
It’ll be Laura Wommack’s first year at the Pomeroy School District, but she’s entering her 16th year as an educator. She most recently taught at Lakeside High School in Plummer.
Wommack was one of 50 people who were selected for a National Education Association Global Learning Fellowship. It’s the third fellowship she’s completed, with the others taking her to the Arctic and the Middle East.
After spending 12 days exploring South Africa, she hopes her experience will give her students an idea of what other parts of the world are like.
“One really cool thing about family and consumer sciences is that we are able to really kind of dive into culture, and talk about how people live,” Wommack said. “Like, I’m teaching housing and interiors, and food and nutrition, so we can really delve into what their homes look like, how people live, what they are eating, what their staple foods are and what their recipes look like.”
The National Education Association fellowship is a year-long professional development program that includes in-person workshops, webinars led by experts, online coursework and an international field study experience.
The program helps public school educators integrate global competency into what they teach, an important skill to know in a world that is more connected than ever, Wommack said.
“It’s more than just a trip,” Wommack said. “It’s trying to bring back a sense of multiculturalism for your students, because now more than ever, the world is really small.”
Prior to her trip, Wommack and a group of other fellows were required to come up with a lesson plan focused on sustainable development goals. Their idea focused on the journey garbage can take while on its way to the ocean.
During their time in South Africa, the group explored Cape Town, Johannesburg and went on a safari.
She learned more about apartheid and sat in on an assembly at a school.
One thing that never fails to surprise Wommack is that problems in education are really similar around the globe.
“Funding is always an issue, community support is always an issue and you find the same characters in your classroom,” Wommack said. “To me, it’s cool, because that sort of means teaching is a shared passion no matter where you go in the world. The people are in the classrooms because they want to be in classrooms, because we all share the same struggles.”
Wommack encourages other teachers to apply for fellowships, even if they think they might not be selected. She applied for the National Education Association fellowship several times before she was finally selected for it.
“I know other teachers see the opportunities for these fellowships that provide these experiences literally for free and think, ‘Oh well, I’m never going to get it anyway,’ ” Wommack said. “But people do get them. Give it a shot and if you don’t get it, you can always try again and polish up your submission even more.”
