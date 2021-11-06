Bringing campus cheer

Ruben Chavez works on wrapping a strand of blue lights around a tree Friday on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The LCSC campus will be looking brighter for the holidays after students and faculty worked to wrap lights around trees, lamp posts and the gazebo — using red, blue and white lights to match the college’s colors — for the first time on campus.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
What should Dan Johnson do?
You voted: