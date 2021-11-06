Bringing campus cheer

August Frank/TribuneRuben Chavez works on wrapping a strand of blue lights around a tree Friday on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The LCSC campus will be looking brighter for the holidays after students and faculty worked to wrap lights around trees, lamp posts and the gazebo — using red, blue and white lights to match the college’s colors — for the first time on campus.

 August Frank/Tribune

Ruben Chavez works on wrapping a strand of blue lights around a tree Friday on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The LCSC campus will be looking brighter for the holidays after students and faculty worked to wrap lights around trees, lamp posts and the gazebo — using red, blue and white lights to match the college’s colors — for the first time on campus.

Tags