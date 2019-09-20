The Steigers siblings are on a mission to reunite thousands of orphans with their families.
But the “orphans” in question aren’t lost children. They’re 35 years’ worth of prints and negatives left behind in their mother Mary Steigers’ Lewiston Orchards photography studio after she died in 2015.
The Stiegers children didn’t have the heart to throw them out, so they started the Steigers Studio Orphan Photos and Negatives Project. Mike Steigers and his big brother, John Steigers, even put together a booth at this week’s Nez Perce County Fair where locals can check for their own family photos.
The project to catalog the photos and give them back to their subjects got started early last year with John’s curiosity about a single photo. It depicted a family whose members appeared to be from Central Asia.
“I’d always wondered about that photo, so we started looking just for kicks,” said John, who now lives in Hayden.
They discovered the subjects included the former owners of a North Lewiston motel. They contacted the family, gave them the material, and basked in the gratitude.
“They were just overjoyed,” he said of their reaction.
The sensation must have been addictive, because Mike and his sister, Charlotte Sauer, decided to dive in head-first and find even more homes for the orphaned images. And with Mary Steigers holding about 11,000 sittings that created more than 200,000 negatives over her long career, their work was cut out for them.
Mike — now living in Clearfield, Utah — took on the computer end of the work, entering information into a searchable database. It now includes all 11,000 sittings cross-referenced by name, date and type of sitting. Charlotte used those names to start tracking people down.
But they also found more than 500 loose photos stored in Mary’s studio, and most of them weren’t identified by name or sitting number.
That left them unable to match the shots to a corresponding negative file. So they decided to utilize social media, starting a Facebook page called “Steigers Studio Orphan Photos and Negatives Project” and posting the unidentified images. The hits started coming in. But the project snowballed when it was featured on local television news last year.
“It really took off,” Mike said.
The page now has hundreds of members who have helped identify more than half of the orphaned photos. The negatives are stored in Utah, so one of the siblings drives the matches up to Lewiston several times per year to distribute them. They’ve also mailed some files, and digitized others for more convenient delivery to people who don’t live here anymore.
Reuniting families with the photos can sometimes get emotional, Mike said. He teared up when recounting one story of a young woman who was a baby in the early 1990s when her parents got divorced. The Steigers were able to give her a family portrait from about a year before her parents split up. It’s the only photo she has ever seen of them together, he said.
“That’s why they’re in it,” John said of all the work Mike and Charlotte have done. “They’re helping people and making them feel good.”
The Steigers’ work also led them to inherit the archive from the former Gilleland Photographic Studio that operated for decades in downtown Clarkston. The Nez Perce County Historical Society had the archive for years and tried selling some negatives as a fundraiser, but eventually gave up the 31 boxes of material because it needed the storage space.
Mike is working on a separate database for the Gilleland archive to help connect even more families with their long-lost photos. He said his family will do the work for as long as they are able, even if it takes decades. Charlotte said she and her brothers are dedicating so much time and energy as a tribute to Mary Steigers’ work.
“Our mom was so passionate about taking photographs, and she did such a great job,” Charlotte said by phone from her home in Salt Lake City. “And we’re honoring her 35-year career of taking photographs in the (Lewiston-Clarkston) Valley and all the surrounding communities. It’s just a labor of love to honor our mom and give back to the community.”
The Steigers booth may be found near the office in the southeast corner of the pavilion at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. It will be open for the duration of the fair.
