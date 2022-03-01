Two fixes to police reform laws head to Inslee’s desk
OLYMPIA — The Washington Legislature has overwhelmingly passed two measures to clarify part of a wide-ranging package of police reform laws passed last year, in the wake of widespread protests for racial justice.
One bill would clarify that a ban on military equipment for police departments would not include less-lethal weapons like beanbag shotguns. Some departments had put away their beanbag weapons pending clarification by the Legislature.
The other bill would make it clear that police are allowed to use physical force to take people into custody or transport them for behavioral health evaluation or treatment. Many police departments said a law passed last year restricting when and how officers can use force left it unclear whether they were allowed to use force as part of that community caretaking role.
As a result, that law inadvertently made it more difficult for mental health professionals to get help for people in crisis.
Both bills passed the Senate unanimously on Friday after previously being passed by the House. Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Monday no date has been set for when he might sign them.
Avalanche warning issued for western Montana mountains
HELENA, Mont. — Avalanche warnings are in effect for the mountains in northwestern and west-central Montana Monday and U.S. Forest Service avalanche forecasters are urging people to avoid avalanche terrain, including slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Heavy snow, strong winds and variable temperatures are contributing to an increase in avalanche danger in the northern Rocky Mountains, the Flathead and West Central Montana avalanche centers said.
The avalanche danger is high in the Whitefish Range, the Flathead Range and Glacier National Park and the Swan Range, forecasters said. The Mission, Rattlesnake and central and southern Bitterroot Mountains and Lolo Pass are also under an avalanche warning at least through this morning, forecasters said.
Heavy snowfall and strong winds were loading the snowpack in the mountains early Monday.
After 911 call, paramedics find man dead in Nampa home
NAMPA — After receiving reports about gunshots early Monday morning, police announced they are investigating a homicide in Nampa.
Dispatchers received a 911 call at 4:24 a.m. reporting that someone had been shot in an apartment in the 3800 block of Garrity Boulevard in Nampa, according to the Nampa Police Department. Another 911 call was received from a second person shortly after, police said.
Responding emergency medical service personnel said they found a deceased man upon arrival, according to a news release. The victim was identified as a 39-year-old from Ontario, Ore. Police said they are withholding his name until next of kin can be notified.
“We are still interviewing witnesses, trying to identify a suspect or suspects,” Carmen Boeger, Nampa Police community engagement coordinator, told the Idaho Statesman in a phone interview.
Father, daughter escape fire that destroyed home
KENNEWICK — A father and his adult daughter escaped a blaze that destroyed their Finley home Sunday night.
The fire broke out around 7:40 p.m. at the house they shared at 6908 S. Yew St. They escaped the flames and smoke and made it to a neighbor’s home where they called the fire department, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and they worked to keep it from spreading to nearby mobile homes, said Capt. Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District 1. They weren’t able to save the home.
District 1 firefighters worked with the Kennewick Fire Department on the blaze. In all there were 15 fire engines and 30 firefighters on the scene.
While the sheriff’s office listed the wood burning stove as the reason for the blaze, Fryer said the official cause hasn’t been officially determined.
The people inside the house said the stove was the only thing hot enough to spark the blaze, Fryer said.