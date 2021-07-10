Idaho Power customers set record for electricity use
BOISE — Idaho Power customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon used a record amount of electricity last week, the company said.
The utility company told KIVI-TV in a story Friday that electricity use peaked at 3,745 megawatts on the evening of June 30. That’s more than 9 percent above the previous record of 3,422 megawatts set in July 2017.
Idaho Power has about 590,000 customers, about 50,000 more than in 2017. The state-regulated company said the additional customers and record-breaking heat led to the new electricity-use record.
Peak demands occur on hot summer afternoons as air conditioners and agricultural irrigation pumps turn on.
“We have experts who train year-round for exactly these types of scenarios,” said Adam Richins, Idaho Power’s chief operating officer. “Last week’s success in meeting extremely high demand shows just how skilled our people are and how resilient our system is. We also appreciate all our customers who helped lighten the load in the evening hours.”
The company hopes to bring online the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line as soon as 2026. That line will allow Idaho Power to import up to 500 megawatts, enough power for more than 175,000 homes.
69.6 percent of people 16 and up have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot
OLYMPIA — As of Wednesday, nearly 70 percent of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said.
The Washington State Department of Health said on Friday that the 69.6 percentage includes vaccination rates from the State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Gov. Jay Inslee had said earlier this year that the state would relax most COVID-19 restrictions June 30 or when 70 percent of those 16 and up had received one vaccine dose.
Businesses across the state were allowed to return to pre-pandemic operations on June 30. One restriction remaining restriction is a 75 percent attendance cap on large indoor events of more than 10,000 people, unless vaccination verification is done and all attendees are vaccinated. Those restrictions will be reevaluated on July 31.
Additionally, the winner of the $1 million prize in the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccination lottery will be announced on Tuesday. To be eligible people must receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and be entered into the state’s Immunization Information System by their vaccine provider by Sunday, officials said.
Idaho woman sentenced to as many as 20 years in torture case
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with a kidnapping and torture case.
Sasha Dee Martinez, 34, will be eligible for parole after serving at least five years, 7th District Judge Bruce Pickett said at her sentencing Wednesday, EastIdahoNews.com reported.
Martinez, who earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and a drug charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping kidnapping and battery charges, is one of four co-defendants in the case. Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor called the case on of the “most egregious” he has seen. Jorge Luis Balderas, 27; Laura Zamudio, 29, and Austin Alverado, 24, have also been charged in the case. All three have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
According to Idaho Falls police reports, officers were called to a home on June 22, 2020, after a woman asked a stranger to call 911, saying she had been held captive and tortured. The victim told investigators she lived with three of her alleged attackers.
In court documents, investigators said the woman was beaten, tied to a chair, burned with propane torches and set on fire with lighter fluid, and that Martinez used a knife to carve an initial into the woman’s face.
Yakima County jury finds man guilty in 2017 shooting
YAKIMA — A Yakima County Superior Court jury has found a Wapato gang member guilty of shooting a woman in 2017, and trying to arrange the killing of one of the witnesses two years later.
Jurors concluded their deliberations at 1 p.m. Thursday, after more than 6½ hours of deliberations over two days.
Michael Joseph Allred, 41, was charged with shooting a woman outside her home on Jan. 22, 2017. Prosecutors said Allred fired a single shot that grazed a man across the stomach and seriously injured the woman.
In 2019, Yakima County jail officers found a letter reportedly written by Allred addressed to a fellow gang member asking him to burn down the home of a Wapato woman he said was the “star witness” against him, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
He was found guilty of four counts of first-degree assault and one count each of unlawful firearms possession, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree arson, witness tampering and felony harassment.
Jurors also found that Allred used a firearm in each of the assault counts, which adds an additional five years on a sentence for each finding.
Allred’s attorney, John Doherty, said his client will appeal. He described the verdict as “a tough one.”