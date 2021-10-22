‘Computer error’ blamed for 550 uncounted COVID deaths in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — During the coming weeks Oregon will add around 550 additional COVID-19 deaths — which had not previously been reported because of a “technical computer error” — to its registry, state health officials said Thursday.
Currently, Oregon has the sixth lowest death rate in the nation, officials said. However, the missing fatal cases will increase the Pacific Northwest state’s death toll, since the start of the pandemic, by about 13 percent. Officials said the additional cases are expected to push Oregon’s death rate past one or two other states.
“We are taking steps to ensure that our reporting is comprehensive and transparent,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said Thursday. “We extend our condolences to everyone who has suffered a loss to COVID-19, and we deeply regret the pain this disclosure may cause.”
As a result, the Oregon Health Authority’s daily reported COVID-19 related deaths will be higher than usual until the backlog is resolved, officials said. Most of the additional deaths occurred between May and August 2021.
Pet hospital to pay $43,000 to settle sexual harassment suit
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland veterinary services provider Hannah Pet Hospital will pay over $43,000 to a former pet nurse to settle a federal sexual harassment lawsuit.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Hannah last fall on behalf of a nurse at Hannah’s Tigard clinic who said she quit because a veterinarian sexually harassed her throughout her employment, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
The federal agency said the veterinarian also used gendered pejoratives to address other employees and would say things like, “Shut up, woman,” and “Stupid woman.”
Although complaints were made, Hannah’s failed to take action and instead promoted him, the federal agency said.
Under the settlement terms, Hannah’s will pay $43,179 to the pet nurse for emotional distress and lost wages, will hire an outside expert to help make changes to workplace policies and internal complaint procedures and will train employees on the policies, the federal agency said.
The Oregon Department of Justice also launched an investigation into the company, previously known as Hannah the Pet Society, in 2016 after receiving complaints that it failed to provide pets with proper care, among other things. Hannah reached a settlement with the state in 2018, The Portland Tribune reported.
FBI: One person found dead after standoff at Portland home
PORTLAND — The FBI say one person was found dead in a Portland home Thursday morning after a standoff.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the FBI says it was unclear how the person died. No law enforcement agencies used force during the standoff in Northeast Portland.
FBI agents were conducting an investigation into child exploitation at the home about 9:30 a.m.
An occupant of the home barricaded themself inside, and a Special Emergency Reaction Team from the Portland Police Bureau responded to the scene. Authorities have not identified the person.
After entering the home, officers found the person dead. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.
King County prosecutors charge teen in second hit-and-run collision
SEATTLE — A teenager accused of hitting and killing a jogger with her car in July has now been charged for allegedly hitting another person in a separate incident.
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the teen with second-degree assault and felony hit-and-run charges Wednesday in connection to another collision that reportedly occurred in July, KOMO-TV reported.
No victim has been identified in the second incident.
The teen turned herself in in September after law enforcement identified her as a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run of Greg Moore.
The sheriff’s office said they were able to link the 15-year-old teen girl, whose identity has not been released because of her age, to an earlier hit-and-run that may have occurred near Des Moines or SeaTac.
Bellingham Burger King robbed as employees held at gunpoint
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Bellingham Police Department is attempting to determine a suspect after the Meridian neighborhood Burger King was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.
Officers were called at 10:33 p.m. Oct. 19 to the restaurant in the 200 block of Telegraph Road for the report of the robbery, according to department’s incident log.
Employees were held at gunpoint before the suspect left with cash, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, adding that no injuries were reported.
“BPD Detectives are working the case and attempting to determine a suspect in this case,” Murphy wrote.