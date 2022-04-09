Oregon police trooper hurt in pursuit crash in 2021 now home
ST. HELENS, Ore. — A Oregon State Police trooper who was critically injured in a police incident last year on U.S. Route 30 near St. Helens is now recovering at home.
KATU-TV reported that Trooper John Jeffries was home on Friday after months of hospitalization and rehabilitation.
On Nov. 11, troopers responding to an assault report were pursuing a driver fleeing from Longview, Washington. Police said the driver rammed a state patrol car and struck Jeffries.
The suspect, John Thralls of Longview, Washington, was treated for injuries sustained during the crash and arrested. Thralls, 54, remained in Columbia County Jail Friday on $5 million bail, jail records show.
He faces assault and other charges in the case. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.
State police said in January that Jeffries had been flown to a hospital that specializes in trauma and that his care was centered around physical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioral challenges and recovery.
Park in Klamath Falls renamed to honor Native American village
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — City councilors in Klamath Falls have voted unanimously to rename Kit Carson Park as Eulalona Park.
Eulalona was the Native American village that sat near the park site before present-day Klamath Falls. The city began considering whether to rename the park after a Klamath Falls equity task force recommended a name change last year, Jefferson Public Radio reported.
Kit Carson was a 19th-century frontiersman and was known for his involvement in massacres of local Native American tribes.
“I just think it’s appropriate to, in light of the history of Kit Carson, to honor our Native people and to honor them with a park,” City Councilor Phil Studenberg said.
The Parks Advisory Board solicited suggestions for new park names from the community using an online survey. Bellon said they received nearly 400 responses.
In addition to Eulalona, final name options included Sunshine Park, Discovery Park, and Yadenite Park, named after a yellowish rock that is found in the area.
In a recent community survey, almost 60% of respondents favored renaming the park, according to the city.
No one spoke during the public comment period.
Kent police investigate fatal shooting at a cemetery
KENT, Wash. — Police in Kent said a man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon after a dispute at a cemetery.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a dispute erupted among a group of people, ending in gunfire. After the shots were fired the group fled, KOMO-TV reported .
“I heard six quick gun shots,” said Troy Torr, who was on an evening walk when he saw a group of at least 50 people. “I walked up a little closer and saw the crowd dispersing. About a minute later I heard six more gunshots and then that’s when everybody got in their cars and took off.”
Kent Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating what led to the deadly shooting. Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act. Neighbors said it is common to see large groups of people gathered at the graveyard, and they’ve seen tensions rise before.
“Sometimes groups will get there and people will argue. rival groups or something. They’ll fight over something,” said Larry Stougard, who lives across the street.
One person arrested in Oregon marijuana bust
GLENDALE, Ore.— One person was arrested and more than 18,000 marijuana plants were seized at three warehouses next to a high school in southwest Oregon, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.
The narcotics team said in a news release Friday that detectives executed a search warrant at the warehouses in Glendale Thursday after smelling marijuana and seeing a high volume of people and materials coming and going.
Detectives found a Medford man hiding in one building and discovered a substantial illegal marijuana growing operation with plants in all stages of growth, along with about 4,100 pounds of processed pot, the news release said.
A large volume of lighting equipment, water and air filtration systems were found along with hundreds of fans and timers, monitoring equipment and pesticides, according to the narcotics team.
Eduardo Hernandez-Reyes was arrested and take n to Douglas County jail on suspicion of unlawful possession, manufacture of marijuana and manufacture of marijuana near a school. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.