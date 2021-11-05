McGeachin says she met with former President Trump in Florida
BOISE — Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said Thursday she met earlier this week with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.
McGeachin in a statement said she spoke with Trump on Tuesday about Idaho-related matters and on continuing his America First agenda that involves nationalist tendencies and Trump’s belief that the United States should stay out of world conflicts.
“It is such an honor to meet personally with President Trump,” McGeachin said.
McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little, as are a handful of other candidates that include Ammon Bundy, the founder of a far-right anti-government group that has seen rapid growth.
In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor run on separate tickets.
Body of teen found in a park after neighbors hear gunfire
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police are investigating after the body of a teen was found in a park.
Police were called to the park around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after several neighbors reported hearing gunfire. David Lopez said his wife heard it first, KOMO-TV reported.
“There was a single gun shot and then when she woke me up, there was three to four more,” Lopez said.
Neighbors called police but patrol units couldn’t find anything and left.
Hours later, Lopez’s wife was taking their daughter to school when she saw an outline in the grass and drove over to get a better look. It was a teenager’s body.
Federal way police came back out again, secured the scene and canvassed the neighborhood. There are no reports of any missing youth in the community, according to investigators, but they are still working their leads.
Remains found last year near Poplar, Mont., are identified
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The remains of a body found last year on an island in the Missouri River east of Poplar have been identified, Roosevelt County officials said.
The remains belong to Jason Azure of Wolf Point, who went missing in April 2018 when he jumped into the river to try and help two people who were struggling in the cold, fast-moving water, Undersheriff John Summers told ABC Fox Montana.
The people who had been struggling made it back to shore, but Azure did not. The water temperature at the time was 42 degrees, officials said.
A fisherman initially found some remains in June 2020 and reported it to law enforcement. More remains were found this spring DNA tests confirmed they belonged to Azure, Summers said.
Officials identify man killed in hit-and-run traffic collision in Tacoma
TACOMA — A man killed after a pickup crashed into his car in a hit-and-run collision Monday night in Tacoma has been identified.
Ivan Robles Carretero, 24, of Tacoma, died in the crash near the 4600 block of Portland Avenue East, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died of blunt neck and torso trauma, and the office ruled his death an accident.
It’s not clear how the crash occurred. Tacoma Police Department said it happened at about 10:20 p.m. Witnesses reported seeing the pickup driver leaving the scene on foot.
Police said the truck that struck the victim’s car was reported stolen last month in Tacoma.
Train strikes, kills man on tracks
SUMNER, Wash. —A man was killed Thursday morning in Sumner after being struck by a train, a city spokesperson said.
City spokesperson Carmen Palmer said a man who appeared to be of mid- to late-age was struck just before 8 a.m. by a northbound BNSF freight train at the Maple Street crossing. Train crossings on Maple Street and Main Street were closed while police investigate.
The man has not been identified. The train was stopped after the incident.
Adjacent blocks on Alder, Cherry and Kincaid avenues were also closed to give first responders room to work, according to a post from the city’s Twitter page. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes such as the underpass on Thompson Street.
Suspects sought for armed robbery at Tacoma store
TACOMA — Police are looking for two people they suspect were involved in an armed robbery at a Tacoma convenience store last month and are are seeking help from the public to identify them.
Tacoma Police Department said the robbery occurred Oct. 12 at about 8:40 p.m. Two suspects entered a store at 3848 McKinley Av. and robbed the store at gunpoint, according to a post from the department.
Police said one of the suspects struck the clerk in the head. Both fled on foot.
Anyone with information about the suspects can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.