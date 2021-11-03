Montana woman faces deliberate homicide charge in pedestrian death
POLSON, Mont. — A western Montana woman has been charged with deliberate homicide after Lake County officials said it appeared she intentionally struck a woman with her car, killing her.
Sharon Whitworth, 56, of Polson, is charged with the death on Sunday of Tonya Charles, 63, also of Polson, Sheriff Don Bell said.
Charles had called law enforcement to report that someone was driving a car through a field east of Pablo shortly before she was hit, officials said.
Whitworth made an initial appearance in Lake County Justice Court on Monday. She did not enter a plea and her bail was set at $250,000. Court officials declined to say whether Whitworth had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
Whitworth remained jailed in Polson on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office has not released any further information about the investigation.
Pierce County deputies investigating a fatal shooting in Spanaway
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One man is dead and another is in custody after Pierce County deputies responded to a fatal shooting Monday night in Spanaway.
Deputies from Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of 165th Street South. In a video from the department’s Twitter, spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said deputies found a man down in the front yard of a home when they arrived.
The 29-year-old man was treated by medics, but he died at the scene. He has not been identified.
Deputies and a police dog tried to track down the suspect but initially could not find him, Moss said. Forensic investigators and detectives were on the scene Monday night gathering evidence and talking with witnesses.
In an update Tuesday morning, the department announced the 31-year-old suspect had been arrested and booked into jail for investigation of first-degree murder.
Snowy mudslide cleared from Highway 20 after daylong closure
MAZAMA, Wash. — Road crews cleared out a snowy mudslide late Friday afternoon after it blocked Highway 20 for about a day.
The slide occurred between 4-5 p.m. Thursday, said Lauren Loebsack, Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson.
Loose rocks and a couple of too-full culverts under roads contributed to the slide, said Loebsack. Something was bound to move after the last couple days of moisture, she added.
Crews initially closed the highway between mileposts 134 and 171, a segment of the road which is seasonally closed in November.
Kennewick man dies after losing control and crashing into Columbia Park
KENNEWICK — A Tri-Cities man died Monday after crashing his car on Highway 240 in Kennewick.
Kenneth J. Bloom, 65, of Kennewick was driving a Kia Soul west on Highway 240 about 12:30 p.m. when he drove off the road before he reached the Edison Street entrance to Columbia Park, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
His car rolled, landing near some trees in the park.
He was taken by ambulance to Trios Southridge hospital in Kennewick, where he died, said the WSP.
He was wearing his seat belt, the WSP said. He had no passengers in his car.
The cause remains under investigation.
Less than two hours later another car flipped near the site of the first crash, said WSP Trooper Chris Thorson.
It also happened in the westbound lanes but the injuries were minor, he said.
Fire at rehab, nursing center doused by sprinkler system
KENNEWICK — Kennewick fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for preventing a possible tragedy at a rehabilitation and nursing center early Tuesday.
About 30 residents were at the facility at 2 a.m. Tuesday when a fire ignited in the attic of the Regency Canyon Lakes Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Ely Street.
Fire Chief Chad Michael said the fire sent a light amount of smoke through the building. Firefighters arrived within four minutes of being called and discovered where the fire started.
A heating and ventilation system is suspected of causing the fire.
“Fortunately, the attic space is fully sprinklered and a single sprinkler head contained the fire until fire crews arrived on the scene,” said the release.
All the physical, occupational and speech therapy patients living at the center and staff members were able to remain sheltered in the building, though firefighters helped move 12 patients to different rooms.
Michael pointed out that sprinklers reduce fire-related deaths by 87 percent and injuries by 27percent, according to the National Fire Protection Association.