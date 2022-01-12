Simon Sefzik will replace the late Sen. Doug Ericksen in Washington Senate
OLYMPIA — Simon Sefzik, of Ferndale, has been named to replace the late Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen in the Washington Senate.
Sefzik took the oath of office Tuesday following a 4-2 vote by the Whatcom County Council and will serve the remainder of Ericksen’s term representing the 42nd District through the next general election in November.
At 22, Sefzik is the youngest current senator, according to a state Senate Republican spokesperson.
Sefzik was appointed by the Whatcom County Council from names forwarded by the Whatcom County Republican Party. Under state law, when a vacancy occurs in a partisan office, local parties submit three names for consideration by county governing bodies, which make the final selection.
Sefzik is a recent graduate of Patrick Henry College, a conservative Christian school in northeast Virginia.
He most recently worked as an operations and logistics coordinator for Nomi Health in Denver, according to Sefzik’s resume provided to the county council. Sefzik’s resume also shows he worked in different capacities for the White House from 2020 to 2021 and the U.S. House of Representatives in 2019.
Ericksen, 52, died in December, weeks after he said he had tested positive for COVID-19 while in El Salvador. No information has been released about where he died or whether Ericksen died of COVID-19.
Cellphone and keys found of man believed swept away in Washington flooding
ELMA, Wash. — Police said Tuesday they have found the cellphone and car keys of a 39-year-old man who has been missing since he drove past a road closure sign early Sunday and his vehicle became disabled in floodwaters.
Searchers found both items belonging to Timothy Warren, of Malone, washed across a roadway and stuck in rocks on the road’s edge, Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson said.
Investigators believe the items were dropped by Warren after he exited the vehicle and tried to walk out of swiftly-moving water. The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife continue searching for him.
Emergency workers on Saturday recovered the body of a 72-year-old man whose vehicle was swept away by flooding near Cosmopolis.
Southwest Washington was hit hard in the past week with some rivers cresting at over 18 feet, the National Weather Service said. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Friday.
Flood watches and warnings were in effect Tuesday as an atmospheric river brought more rain, wind, flood and landslide risk to western Washington.
Oregon company recalls ground beef over E. coli contamination concerns
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — A meat distributor based in Clackamas has recalled more than 28,300 pounds of ground beef because of concerns the meat may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.
The raw ground beef products from Interstate Meat Distributors, Inc., were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and shipped to Oregon, California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date. They were sold at grocery stores including WinCo, Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons.
Anyone who has purchased the recalled products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure, officials said. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Judge sets bail at $1 million for man accused of killing his roommate
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A judge set bail at $1 million Monday for a man who reportedly believed he was demonically possessed and admitted to killing a Marysville resident, saying “voices” told him to do it.
Anthony Boggess, 30, was booked into the Snohomish County Jail in Everett on Friday for investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted arson in the death of his former roommate, James Thrower, 65, the Everett Herald reported.
A friend went to Thrower’s home to check on him when he missed work, according to a police report. She went inside and found Boggess, and he told her he and Thrower had been attacked, police said. He told her that he hid and didn’t know where Thrower was.
Boggess left by the time police arrived. The friend’s boss then came to the house and they found Thrower’s body wrapped in a tarp in the garage. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he had been strangled.
The friend told police that Boggess moved in with Thrower years ago. He had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Boggess had told her “demons tell him to hurt people,” she told police. Boggess was arrested in Seattle. In a police interview, he reportedly confessed to the killing.