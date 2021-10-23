Oregon police officer charged with on-duty assault
BEND, Ore. — A Bend police officer is facing criminal charges after being accused of slamming a man’s head into the ground during an attempted arrest.
Bend Police Officer Kevin Uballez was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault and harassment, The Bulletin reported.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a news conference Friday that two other officers reported Uballez’s alleged conduct to supervisors.
“These officers put service to their community ahead of protection of a colleague,” Hummel said.
Uballez is a police dog handler hired by the department in 2014. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
The alleged incident happened around 1 a.m. June 6 after someone called 911 to report an intoxicated man running down NW Skyliners Road. Uballez reported that the man, Caleb Hamlin initially refused to comply with orders.
Hamlin, a Colville resident staying in Bend as a construction worker, eventually knelt as instructed, Hummel said.
According to Hummel, Uballez approached Hamlin to take him into custody and “grabbed him from the back and slammed his upper body forward, resulting in Hamlin’s face violently striking the pavement. The force of this blow significantly injured Hamlin’s nose.”
Hamlin was treated by paramedics.
The case was investigated by Oregon State Police. Uballez’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 9.
Montana Supreme Court overturns man’s marijuana conviction
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court has overturned a man’s conviction for transporting drugs after finding the arresting officers violated his constitutional right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.
Tuesday’s unanimous ruling sends the case back to District Court in Custer County, with an order reversing the judge’s decision that allowed prosecutors to use as evidence the 19 pounds of marijuana found in the trunk of the car the man was driving.
Officers began questioning Hoang Vinh Pham at a gas station in Miles City after he stared at a Montana Highway Patrol van loaded with 960 pounds of marijuana that was being taken to evidence storage in Billings.
They asked Pham where he had been, where he was going and eventually asked to search the car he was driving, court records said.
Before his trial, Pham filed a motion to suppress the evidence. It was denied in October 2018. He was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019, the Montana State News Bureau reported.
The justices ruled that Pham likely felt he was not free to leave as he was being questioned by armed officers, and thus under the federal and state constitutions he had been “seized.”
In this case, a Division of Criminal Investigation agent approached Pham “based solely on Pham staring at the abnormal sight of an MHP van full of marijuana,” Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote.
After confirming that Pham was not lost — he said he was traveling from Butte to Minnesota — or committing any apparent offense, the agent “seized” Pham when he continued the conversation and asked to search his vehicle, the justices wrote.
Former Montana official nominated to lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
HELENA, Mont. — Martha Williams, the former director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, was nominated Thursday by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Williams was appointed shortly after Biden’s inauguration to serve as second-in-command of the service before Thursday’s nomination to fill the vacant director’s post.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is part of the Department of Interior. Williams will face a confirmation vote in the Senate.
The service is responsible for protecting species listed under the Endangered Species Act and oversees national conservation efforts, including fisheries, hatcheries, migratory birds, ecological services and federal wildlife refuges.
In an interview with the Helena Independent Record after her appointment to deputy of the service, Williams identified climate change as the most challenging issue she expects to tackle, but pointed out that many conservation issues are interwoven with other societal issues.
Williams worked as an attorney for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks from 1998 to 2011, including on the state’s effort to take over management of wolves.
She spent two years as a solicitor at the Department of Interior before returning to Montana and teaching at the University of Montana law school. Former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock appointed Williams to lead FWP in 2017, a position she held until this year.
Williams maintains a home in Helena, the Independent Record reported.