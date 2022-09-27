King County to push $1.25 billion mental health levy
SEATTLE — People in the greater Seattle area will be asked to approve as much as $1.25 billion in new taxes to build and improve the mental health system and build five regional crisis care centers.
The Seattle Times reported King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and others on Monday said they would put the tax plan on the April 2023 ballot.
The King County levy would begin in 2024. The median-value homeowner would pay about $121 that year, and continue through 2032.
Officials did not say where the new five crisis facilities would be located.
The tax package would also maintain and invest in residential treatment beds at long-term facilities that provide youth and adults with addiction and mental health treatment.
Police: Man dead in shooting outside Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was killed in a shooting outside a hotel in Portland early Sunday, police said.
No arrests were immediately made in the shooting, which was reported at around 3:30 a.m.
The shooting in the northeast part of the city took place a few blocks away from a motel that has been the site of four homicides this year, The Oregonian reported.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. There have been 71 homicides so far this year in the city. Last year, there were a record 92 homicides.
Police said they had no one in custody Monday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing.
One dead after single-car crash ends in flames on I-5 near Tumwater on Monday
One person has been pronounced dead after an early morning one-vehicle crash in south Tumwater, Wash.
Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said Tumwater fire and state troopers were called at around 5:20 a.m. to the scene of a vehicle in flames off the southbound I-5 ramp near Tumwater Boulevard. Reyer said it appears the driver may have left the roadway on the ramp, causing their car to roll into a line of trees.
Fire crews arrived and put out the car fire, which revealed the body of the car’s single occupant. It’s unclear who the person was or exactly what happened. Reyer said the ramp will likely be closed for a while as crews continue to investigate. One of the trees hit in the crash may need to be cut down.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
‘A volley of shots’ — sheriff’s deputies respond to reported homicide in Graham
Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday evening to a reported homicide in the Graham, Wash., area near Tacoma.
A tweet from the sheriff’s office said neighbors reported “a volley of shots” in the neighborhood, in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East.
Sheriff’s spokesperson Darren Moss said the initial report came in at 4:13 p.m.: “Someone shooting a gun chasing another man,” and a separate report from a neighbor who said someone was banging on her window.
The window was broken when deputies arrived at the scene and found a man dead inside.
“We don’t know if gunfire broke the window or if he ended up collapsing inside her window,” Moss said. “The slider’s broken and there’s a dead guy on her floor.”
Deputies were told the shooting had started across the street, Moss said. The suspected shooter fled into a wooded area. Responding deputies searched with a K9 unit from Puyallup and air support, but could not find the suspect.
The initial search had ended as of Sunday evening, Moss said. Detectives were interviewing witnesses at the scene and seeking more information as of 8 p.m.
After daytime robbery at Meridian Walgreens, police search for suspect
A robbery took place at a Meridian Walgreens on Monday morning and police said they are still searching for a suspect.
At 11:24 a.m., the Walgreens at the corner of East Fairview Avenue and North Locust Grove Road reported the crime, the Meridian Police Department confirmed to the Idaho Statesman.
Prescription items from the pharmacy were taken, according to spokesperson Stephany Galbreaith said.
It was called into dispatch as an armed robbery, and Meridian police responded as such, Galbreaith said.
No one was injured, Galbreaith said.
