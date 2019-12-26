Idaho utilities commission rejects solar panel settlement
KETCHUM, Idaho — The Idaho Public Utilities Commission rejected a proposed settlement for home and small business solar panels, officials said.
The agreement would have changed how Idaho Power Co. customers are credited for the solar power they produce and put into the grid, The Idaho Mountain Express reported Tuesday.
The proposed agreement reached in October by Idaho Power, utilities commission staff and seven other entities involved net metering, officials said. Net metering records the amount of power produced by a home power producer relative to the amount the home consumes, officials said.
The commission’s Dec. 20 order rejected the settlement agreement, finding the record created from the settlement proceedings was insufficient to support the proposal. The public was not adequately notified the agreement might result in significant changes to Idaho Power’s net metering program, the commission said.
The utilities commission previously said in a May 2018 order that the current payment method causes home power producers to underpay their share of Idaho Power’s fixed costs and the inequity will likely increase as more customers install solar power.
Efforts underway to produce Mount St. Helens license plates
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Tired of seeing Mount Rainier on the vehicle in front of you?
Clark County residents may soon be able to buy license plates featuring a mountain closer to home, the Columbian reported.
The Mount St. Helens Institute is working with Rep Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, to get legislative approval next year for a Mount St. Helens license plate that would raise money for the nonprofit institute. The effort is timely with the upcoming 40th anniversary of the volcano’s cataclysmic eruption on May 18, 1980.
“Portland has Hood, Seattle has Rainier,” said Ray Yurkewycz, executive director of the Mount St. Helens Institute. “Southwest Washington has Mount St. Helens.”
The institute has launched an online petition drive, with the goal of collecting 4,000 signatures by the time the 2020 Legislature convenes Jan. 13. As of Tuesday, it already had collected more than 1,300 signatures in the first few days of launching its campaign.
Don Clark of Invisible Creature in Maple Valley designed the license plate for free, Yurkewycz said.
Eight inmates charged after pair of Cascade County jail assaults
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A pair of recent assaults at the Cascade County regional jail in Great Falls have led to charges against eight inmates, the county attorney’s office said.
Seven men who are alleged to have ganged up on another man Dec. 12 were charged Tuesday with accountability to aggravated assault, the Great Falls Tribune reported.
The victim was punched, kicked and kneed, lost three teeth and suffered a fractured jaw. He also had fractures to three vertebrae, charging documents said. The assault was captured on surveillance cameras.
A female inmate is charged with felony aggravated assault for allegedly choking and punching another inmate during an argument Dec. 22, the newspaper reported.
Former Walmart worker faces charges of making bomb and death threats
YAKIMA — A former Walmart employee here pleaded not guilty to charges he threatened to blow up one of the stores and kill two managers, according to court records.
Roy Lee Maynard, 41, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of making a threat to bomb property and two counts of felony harassment, the Yakima Herald reported Tuesday.
Maynard was recently fired from the Walmart in Yakima and sent texts to an assistant manager Dec. 10 saying he was going to blow up the building and kill two managers, authorities said. Maynard also said in the texts he would make the managers watch as he killed their families. Both managers told police they believed the threats, authorities said.
Maynard has no prior felony convictions, but Yakima police asked the court impose a high bail because of the victims’ fear of the suspect and severity of the threats, court records said.
Maynard was released on his own recognizance as part of the Yakima County Superior Court’s pretrial release program, records said.
Montana chiropractor ordered to pay $100,000 for Medicaid fraud
MISSOULA, Mont. — A chiropractor who pleaded guilty to defrauding Montana’s Medicaid program has been given a six-year deferred prison sentence and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.
The Montana Attorney General’s Office filed charges against Andrew Lance Bohlman in September, about three years after questions were raised about his billing practices at his clinic in Seeley Lake.
An investigation found that from January 2012 through January 2016, Bohlman was billing Medicaid for treatments he was not performing. His authorization to bill Medicaid was suspended in December 2016.
Bohlman pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud by common scheme on Oct. 15. He was sentenced Dec. 2 by District Judge Jason Marks in Missoula.