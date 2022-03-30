Pizza shop owner sentenced for sexual assault of three servers
SILVERDALE, Wash.— A pizza shop owner in Silverdale has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after entering an Alford plea in Kitsap County District Court to three counts of assault with sexual motivation for assaults on three servers.
David Barrios, owner of MASAS Pizza, also was sentenced to two years of supervision and required to have a psychosexual and chemical dependency evaluations done, The Kitsap Sun reported Monday.
Prosecutors dropped a more serious charge in exchange for his plea to the lesser counts.
The assaults happened in October 2020. The employees went to police.
Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives and obtained search warrants for the restaurant’s security cameras. “The cameras in the restaurant are set up in locations leaving several blind spots,” a detective wrote in court documents. “Specifically, in the areas where the women reported the assaults occurred.”
Father of missing 5-year-old child sentenced in endangerment case
MONTESANO, Wash. — The father of a missing 5-year-old child has been sentenced to about a year in prison after pleading guilty to exposing children to methamphetamine.
Andrew Carlson was sentenced Monday, KING-TV reported. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance.
The charges are not related to the disappearance of Oakley Carlson.
Under the endangerment charges, Andrew Carlson was accused of knowingly or intentionally permitting two of his other dependent children to be exposed to, ingest, inhale, or have contact with methamphetamine.
Additionally, Andrew Carlson is not allowed to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, with the exception of his biological children pending dependency court hearings.
A similar plea agreement has been offered to Oakley’s mother, Jordan Bowers.
Neither Andrew Carlson nor Bowers have been charged in relation to Oakley’s disappearance. Oakley was returned from foster care to the custody of her biological parents in 2019.
Police started looking for Oakley in December 2021 when a school principal called and requested a welfare check. The Oakville Elementary School principal called police after one of Oakley’s siblings said at a sleepover that “Oakley is no more,” according to court documents.
Investigators said Oakley wasn’t seen during the welfare check or found during searches and that Carlson and Bowers were uncooperative.
The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating and seeking tips.
Prelim report shows no recidivism spike for inmates released
PORTLAND, Ore. — A preliminary report by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission found some people released early from prison because of the COVID-19 pandemic were not more likely to commit crimes.
Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 963 people mostly considered medically vulnerable or near the end of their sentences between July 2020 and October 2021.
Nonpartisan state agency, the Criminal Justice Commission, looked at the first 266 people granted release between July and November of 2020, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported .
The agency found 18% were arrested within one year of their commutation, 8% were convicted of a new crime and 2% were reincarcerated.
Commission executive director Ken Sanchagrin said those numbers are similar to figures from 2019 involving people granted release or parole.
The report found of the commuted people who reoffended, 10 involved a crime against another person.
“It doesn’t appear that being let out early for these folks had any type of negative impact as far as higher rates of recidivism that we would normally expect,” Sanchagrin told OPB.
Inquest jury: Seattle police acted within the law in shooting
SEATTLE — A coroner’s inquest jury unanimously ruled Monday that the four Seattle police officers who shot and killed 19-year-old Damarius Butts in 2017 complied with the law and department policy.
The jury was unable to say, however, whether Butts or police officers fired first, The Seattle Times reported. The ruling follows two weeks of testimony during the first inquest under King County’s revamped process to examine deaths caused by law enforcement officers.
The eight-member jury deliberated for about three hours Friday and resumed deliberations at 9 a.m. Monday before reaching the verdict. The jury found the officers were justified, acted in good faith and showed no malice when they fired their weapons.
The inquest was the first held in King County in five years and marks the resumption of a process intended to provide answers to the public and to families of people who die at the hands of law enforcement. The process was revised to address criticism that it favored law enforcement.
Butts was suspected of stealing beer and snacks from a 7-Eleven store in downtown Seattle on April 20, 2017. Officers chased Butts and he was fatally shot by police. One officer was hit in her protective vest and another officer was shot in the face and has since fully recovered.