Damaging winds expected for parts of Montana, Wyoming
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Forecasters say a powerful storm will sweep through Montana and Wyoming early this week and bring high winds that are expected to blow down trees and power lines.
Along the Rocky Mountain Front northwest of Great Falls, Mont., localized gusts could exceed 110 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said Monday.
Winds gusting to 75 miles per hour or more were expected in northwestern Wyoming, with higher gusts possible along the Chief Joseph Highway.
A high wind warning for much of the region remains in effect into today. Authorities warn the high winds could make driving difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles that are more prone to being blown over.
Body of Seattle deputy fire chief found after a two-week search
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The body of Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost was found Sunday afternoon near Cliffdell, Kittitas County, after a two-week search.
Schreckengost, 56, had gone elk hunting and was last heard from on Nov. 2. His body was found about a half-mile from where his pickup was parked, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say there was no preliminary evidence of foul play, the Seattle Times reported.
Kittitas Sheriff Clay Myers said in a Facebook post, “We’re saddened to give news of Chief Schreckengost’s passing to his family and fellow firefighters.”
“We also want to thank everyone who participated in or supported this search,” he said. “It was a tremendous outpouring of resources and effort that produced a vital result: a family knows what happened to their loved one and he can be brought home to them.”
In an Instagram post, the Seattle Fire Department wrote, “Deputy Chief Schreckengost was a husband, father and friend to all, and our hearts are with his family right now who have been at the site every day searching alongside search and rescue, fire and law enforcement agencies.”
No serious injuries as three cars caught in I-5 mudslide south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. —Three cars were trapped in a mudslide Monday afternoon along northbound Interstate 5 in Whatcom County south of here.
“Thankfully, no serious injuries,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant tweeted.
Emergency responders were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, to northbound I-5 near milepost 245 for the report of the mudslide.
“Whatcom County — I-5 at milepost 245 we have a mudslide blocking all NB lanes. A tree is also in the road. Hearing vehicles were struck. Have not heard the extent of injuries yet,” Trooper Rocky Oliphant tweeted at 1:45 p.m.
The Washington State Patrol is recommending responding fire units come from the south, according emergency broadcasts at the time, as the freeway is “completely blocked with debris.”
“This will likely be a long closure. No ETA to open,” Oliphant wrote.
The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted that it had “no ETA” for reopening the freeway.
“Please follow posted signage and directions from WSP and crews who will move traffic as soon as it is safe to do so,” the tweet read.
It is the third time Monday’s weather has forced closures of I-5 south of Bellingham. The freeway was closed in both directions shortly after 1 a.m., when trees came down across both sides of the freeway near milepost 246, hitting one car. Northbound lanes were closed again near Nulle Road at approximately 9 a.m., for another mudslide.
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Gig Harbor police vehicle
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A man who police suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol was arrested Sunday after crashing his car into a Gig Harbor police vehicle, injuring its driver.
The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Bujacich Road, according to a Facebook post from Gig Harbor Police Department. Officer Brian Barber’s police vehicle was struck by an oncoming car that crossed the center line.
Officer Barber was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released. The other driver was not injured.
Washington State Patrol investigated and arrested the 24-year-old Key Peninsula man who collided with the police vehicle. According to the post, the man tested at more than twice the legal limit for alcohol impairment. He was booked into Pierce County jail.
Boise police: Missing 14-year-old found safe and he has returned to his family
BOISE — A missing 14-year-old named Hassan has been found safe and he returned to his family, according to a Boise Police Department tweet.
Hassan had previously been last seen about 9:45 a.m. Saturday near South Vista Avenue and West Cherry Lane wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts and white Nike shoes, BPD tweeted at 12:36 p.m. Sunday. Hassan was found and returned to his family as of 5:09 p.m., when the department tweeted the update.