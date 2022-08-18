2 shot at Oregon casino in gunfight between man, police
PENDLETON, Ore. — Two people were shot as a man and police exchanged gunfire at an Oregon casino, tribal officials said.
Police stopped a man with a gun at the door of Wildhorse Casino and Resort in Pendleton after he tried to rob the casino in the small northeastern Oregon city of Pendleton, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation said Wednesday.
A bystander and the suspect were struck by gunfire during the shootout, tribal officials said. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured, officials said.
Officials said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect was in custody and the site was secure. Police from multiple agencies responded, officials said.
Officials said later Wednesday that the resort and casino were open except for the food court, while the investigation continues.
Oregon identifies first pediatric monkeypox case
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that the state has identified its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus.
The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was diagnosed in July, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement.
Health authorities did not release any information about the patient, citing privacy.
Oregon has identified 116 presumed and confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus, including 112 men and four women, in seven counties.
The cases are located in the following counties: four in Clackamas, one in Columbia, one in Coos, 20 in Lane, one in Marion, 73 in Multnomah and 16 in Washington.
Nearly 12,700 cases have been diagnosed nationwide in 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first U.S. case of the disease on May 17. The World Health Organization declared the global spread of monkeypox to be an international emergency in July and the U.S. declared its own epidemic to be a national emergency earlier this month.
Anti-psychotic drugs ordered for man charged with murder
RICHLAND — The man accused of fatally shooting a man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer store was ordered to take mental health medications.
Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron Kelly, 40, to take the anti-psychotic Abilify to treat an unspecified schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorder, Tri-City Herald reported.
The treatment is scheduled to last until late September when he will return to court to determine if he is competent to stand trial for murder and attempted murder.
If he has not improved, his treatment could be extended. Kelly objected to the ruling. He has refused any medications stronger than a multivitamin during his four months at the Medical Lake facility.
Kelly is accused of shooting two strangers on Feb. 7: Instacart worker Justin Krumbah and Fred Meyer employee Mark Hill. Krumbah died in the store, and Hill was wounded three times but survived.
Kelly was charged with murder and attempted murder. Legal proceedings have been on hold since Feb. 23 when defense attorneys asked to have his competency evaluated.
After months of waiting, psychologist Brooke England returned with an opinion that Kelly wasn’t mentally healthy enough to stand trial.
Man reportedly sets two fires at Bellingham apartment complex
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — After receiving an eviction notice from the 22 North downtown apartment complex, a Bellingham man reportedly put the notice in a pizza box, set both on fire and tossed them in a room next to his apartment. Eight days later, the same man is suspected of lighting a fire in a dumpster just outside the apartment complex.
Bellingham Police booked Samuel Isaiah Russell, 23, into Whatcom County Jail Aug. 10 on suspicion of first-degree arson and reckless burning. Jail records show he was released on personal recognizance later that day.
Police spoke to the Opportunity Council that, along with Northwest Youth Services, operates the 22 North apartment complex for young adults experiencing homelessness, about the alleged incident, which occurred July 16, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.
The Opportunity Council reported that it had sent Russell a notice of eviction “for a list of reasons,” documents state, and on the night of July 16, Russell put the eviction notice in a pizza box and lit it on fire. Russell then reportedly placed the smoldering pizza box on top of a trash can in a third-floor room adjacent to his apartment.
The smoldering box created smoke that alerted other residents and staff, and a staff member located the box, removed it and dumped water on it, documents state.
Surveillance video at the complex showed Russell exiting his room with the smoldering pizza box and putting it in the adjoining room before leaving, according to documents.
The Opportunity Council also reported that a security guard at a neighboring business to 22 North reported seeing Russell light a fire in a dumpster that was against the apartment complex at approximately 10:30 a.m. July 24, documents state.