Clark County official warns missed jury service calls are scam
Clark County courts are warning residents about a jury service scam.
Superior Court Administrator Cheryl Stone issued a news release Tuesday about scammers calling residents and claiming they have missed jury service and must either meet with someone or provide banking, credit card or other information to avoid being jailed.
Stone said most scams involve a resident receiving a call advising they missed jury service and that there is a citation for a bench warrant.
Examples of calls received include the caller stating a citation must be paid immediately or be subject to arrest, that District Court Judge James B. Smith has issued a warrant for failure to appear, or the scammer identifies themselves as law enforcement or a court deputy and provides badge and phone numbers. Scam callers may ask for the person’s name, address or Social Security number, may tell the person to stay on the phone and not attempt to disconnect the call, or may direct the person to meet them with cash or pay the citation over the phone.
Stone said all of these calls are fraudulent as the superior and district courts will not initiate calls about warrants, fines, fees or other payments for jury service.
“If you receive a call from individuals using any of the above tactics, do not give any personal information or pay any sum of money,” Stone said in the press release. “Obtain as much information as you can about the caller and report it to your local police department.”
Fire at Wayne Apartments in Seattle neighborhood closes multiple roads
SEATTLE — Fire department crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the Wayne Apartments in Belltown before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
The apartment building, among the last remaining pre-regrade structures, was built in 1890. The building achieved landmark status in 2015 but is set to be destroyed to make way for a prospective nine-floor retail-residential building.
While the fire was under control around 5:45 a.m. and there were no reported injuries, several blocks remain closed as authorities respond.
Around 6 a.m., Seattle Fire said only a few units would remain on scene until the fire is fully extinguished. Crews are in a defensive position because of the collapsed roof and are pouring water on the fire from outside the building, the department said.
All lanes of Second Avenue are blocked from Battery Street to Lenora Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation. All westbound lanes on Bell Street from Third Avenue to First Avenue are closed, as well as all north- and southbound lanes on Third Avenue from Battery Street to Blanchard Street.
Driver dies after car leaves road and crashes into tree
tacoma — A 23-year-old man driving state Route 165 between Wilkeson, Wash., and Carbonado, Wash., died after his car left the road and hit a tree Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A news release said the crash occurred just after 2 a.m. The man was driving a white Subaru Impreza south toward Carbonado when he crossed the lane separator, left the highway and struck the tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident, and it was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were involved. The news release states the man was not wearing a seat belt.
Bellingham man injured after he’s trapped inside burning apartment
A Bellingham man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was trapped inside his burning Birchwood neighborhood apartment Thursday morning.
The man, who was in his 40s, was airlifted to the burn unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Bellingham Fire Department Captain Dave Pethick told The Bellingham Herald.
Firefighters were called at 6:07 a.m. Thursday to the 3500 block of Northwest Avenue for the report of a residential fire, according to the PulsePoint app.
The initial report also said somebody was entrapped, Pethick said.
“When crews arrived on scene, they went right into rescue mode, based on the information we had been given,” Pethick said. “They went inside and found one individual, and they pulled him outside.”
The man was quickly taken to St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham and later airlifted to Seattle for treatment of his injuries, which Pethick described as serious.
Firefighters then turned their efforts to the fire, and quickly knocked it down, Pethick reported, containing flames to the unit the victim was inside.
Pethick said he had not heard that any of the other residents in what was believed to be a six-unit apartment building were displaced by the fire, though he said there may have been smoke damage to the unit above the one that burned.
Investigators had not yet determined a cause of the fire, but damage was estimated at $75,000, Pethick said.