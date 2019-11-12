Washington seismologists use soccer match to measure shake
SEATTLE — Seismologists in Washington have used Major League Soccer’s championship as an opportunity to study information collected while fans shook the stadium.
The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network installed seismic monitors at CenturyLink Field on Sunday for the championship match between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC, KING-TV reported.
Researchers from the network based at the University of Washington recorded vibrations during the game to help interpret data registered by seismographs. The instruments measure seismic waves from earthquakes or other events that cause ground shaking.
Seismologist Steve Malone said, “We know a lot about how earthquakes look, but there are other signals that show up on the seismograms that we don’t know what they are.”
Researchers found the biggest vibrations occurred when the Sounders scored during the team’s 3-1 win.
Fungus causes Seattle Children’s operating room closures
SEATTLE — Operating rooms at Seattle Children’s Hospital have been closed for the second time this year after a type of potentially dangerous fungus was discovered in air samples.
Hospital spokesperson Kathryn Mueller says latest discovery has closed three operating rooms and two procedural areas, forcing the hospital to postpone some surgeries and divert others to other hospitals.
Routine air tests Nov. 10 revealed the presence of Aspergillus, KOMO reported. Aspergillus is a common mold often found in the air — but it can cause complications for surgical patients.
All 14 of Seattle Childrens’ operating rooms will be closed later in the week as the hospital investigates. The latest outbreak of Aspergillus mold has been reported to state and county health officials.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many surgeries are being affected.
The latest discovery is the second time that the fungus has been detected in operating rooms at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The previous outbreak led to at least five infections and one death, hospital officials said at the time.
Police: Woman was a passenger in the truck that ran her over
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say a woman killed in a hit-and-run was a passenger in the same truck that ran her over.
The woman was found dead about 2:20 a.m. Monday in Portland, Ore., local news media reported. After investigating, authorities said they believe the woman was a passenger in a white pickup truck but for some reason, fell out onto the road.
The truck then ran the woman over before fleeing the scene.
The woman’s identity has not been determined yet. An investigation continues.
Fewer Yellowstone wolves equals no wolf-on-wolf deaths
BILLINGS, Mont. — For the first time in 24 years, Yellowstone National Park wildlife managers have found no evidence of wolves killing each other.
The park’s annual report on wolves says seven wolf deaths were recorded in 2018, but none were wolf-on-wolf deaths and none died from major diseases, the Billings Gazette reported. Three wolves were shot by hunters outside the park.
At the end of 2018 there were at least 80 wolves in nine packs with seven breeding pairs in Yellowstone. That’s down from the previous five years and the lowest number of wolves since 2012.
But officials said those lower wolf numbers may help explain why there were fewer pack conflicts over territory, as well as no transmission of disease — both of which are more likely when populations are denser.