Police arrest Caldwell man for aggravated battery following attack with metal cane
Caldwell police say they resorted to use of force after they found a man attacking a victim on Sunday.
While responding to a fire at a historic Caldwell building, police officers were approached by a person who alerted them to a nearby incident. According to a Police Department news release:
Officers said they found a man, later identified as 31-year-old Devin Weitzel, “violently attacking” another person with a metal cane. As officers approached, Weitzel fled and attempted to lock himself in his home at 800 Belmont St.
Police tried unsuccessfully to “gain compliance through verbalization.” Weitzel tried to attack officers as he resisted arrest. Police resorted to use of force through the “use of hands to take subject to the ground.”
The use of force will be “investigated and adjudicated” by the department.
Weitzel was booked in the Canyon County Jail for charges of aggravated battery, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, and two outstanding warrants. The warrants are for misdemeanor charges of battery and obstructing or resisting an officer.
Bellingham, Wash., police search for suspects after weekend shooting
The Bellingham Police Department is asking the public for help to identify possible suspects involved in a shooting over the weekend.
Officers responded early Saturday to a report of shots fired in the alley between the 1200 blocks of North State Street and Railroad Avenue.
Several people said they heard gunshots before seeing a car leave the area in the wrong direction on State Street and pull into the Key Bank parking lot at State Sand Holly streets, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy wrote in an email to The Bellingham Herald.
Officers found evidence of gunshots in the parking lot, according to Murphy.
Within 30 minutes of the reported shooting, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Emergency Department reported a person was dropped off in a personal car with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Lt. Murphy told The Herald.
Further investigation by police determined that person was shot downtown during the same incident, according to Murphy. The identity of the person with the gunshot wound has not been made public.
Police are working to determine possible motives and suspects involved in the shooting, Murphy said Monday.
Washington’s state of emergency ends today
OLYMPIA — The state of emergency declared by Gov. Jay Inslee to fight the COVID-19 pandemic ends today at midnight. Inslee imposed the state of emergency in March 2020.
A Washington Department of Health order mandating masks in healthcare and long-term care facilities will remain in effect, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The mask order also applies in some correctional facilities in communities with high levels of coronavirus transmission, the order said.
Some rules governing workplace safety also will remain in effect.
Pair found fatally injured in Georgetown apartment
A man and woman were found fatally injured in a Georgetown apartment Sunday afternoon.
Seattle police received a report at about 4:15 p.m. from a 911 caller that two people were down in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South. Officers arrived at the apartment and found two people dead.
Police have not released the identities or ages of the deceased and said it was not immediately apparent what type of injuries the man and woman had. They also declined to say how the 911 caller came across the bodies, citing an ongoing investigation.
Man accused of abducting, sexually abusing Canadian girl
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal prosecutors say an Oregon man is accused of abducting a Canadian child he met online, taking her across the border in his vehicle’s trunk and sexually abusing her.
Gladstone resident Noah Madrano’s lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf Monday to multiple charges during his first appearance in federal court in Portland, The Oregonion/OregonLive reported.
He’s charged with traveling in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, sexually exploiting a child, transporting a child interstate with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and possessing child pornography.
Madrano, 41, is accused of meeting a girl younger than 14 online, traveling to Canada to meet her in person twice before taking her into the United States.
He took her to a hotel room in Canada, sexually abused her and made videos of the abuse, according to an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint. Madrano on a second trip is accused of abducting the girl from near her school, taking her to a hotel room and sexually abusing her for several days.
After briefly returning to the United States, Madrano went back to Canada, picked up the child and drove her in the trunk of his vehicle to a hotel in Oregon City, where he continued to abuse her, prosecutors allege.