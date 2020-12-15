Washington state elections official threatened amid anger over Trump loss
OLYMPIA — The Washington Secretary of State’s Office has reported a threat made against a worker as efforts continue to intimidate elections officials and politicians for administering the vote that led to President Donald Trump’s loss.
Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s office learned of the threat over the weekend made against Elections Director Lori Augino, according to spokesperson Kylee Zabel.
It was posted on a website describing “enemies of the people,” the Seattle Times reported.
Augino’s address and some contact information were posted, as well as a photo of her with crosshairs superimposed over it and a note about her leadership role in a national association for elections directors.
State officials have notified the Department of Homeland Security and the state Fusion Center, Zabel said in an email.
Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis wrote in an email that the agency is “aware of the threats, are monitoring the situation, and assigning resources accordingly.”
On Monday, House GOP Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, of Yelm, and Senate Republican Leader John Braun, of Centralia, issued a statement denouncing the threat.
“We have recently seen shocking evidence of a threat to a Washington state election official ... on a national website,” the joint statement said. “The harassment and threats to state election officials must stop. We continue to have confidence in the 2020 election results in our state and the work of Secretary of State Kim Wyman and her staff over the last several years,” the statement continued.
Inslee halts breakup of Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has stopped an effort to dissolve the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department by signing a proclamation Monday that pauses the termination of health departments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This proclamation puts a pause, in effect, on efforts to terminate a health district or a city-county health department, such as what is currently taking place in Pierce County,” Inslee said at a news conference.
Members of the Pierce County Council proposed earlier this month to end the decades-long partnership between the county and the City of Tacoma. That plan was met with concern and requests to reconsider, but the council voted to move forward and was scheduled to make a final vote Tuesday, KNKX reported.
Oregon State University hires campus police chief from Seattle
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University has chosen a veteran of the Seattle Police Department to lead its new campus police force, which the university says will begin operations as planned in January.
Shanon Anderson started with the Seattle department in 1992 and has served in many roles including patrol officer and lieutenant, the university said Monday. She has been involved with police reform initiatives since 2016 and has chaired the Seattle Police Force Review Board, The Gazette-Times in Corvallis reported.
Anderson is the university’s second hire as chief: Edgar Rodriguez, a retired Connecticut state trooper, was announced in May, only to resign in August.
OSU’s push to form a campus police department grew out of a dispute over the arrest of a student in 2019 by the Oregon State Police, which has provided law enforcement services on the Corvallis campus since the 1980s. The current law enforcement contract between OSU and the Oregon State Police expires Dec. 31.
In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, some members of the OSU community, including a new organization called Disarm OSU, have questioned the need to have any armed law enforcement officers on campus.
Idaho man arrested in Spokane Valley on sex crimes charges
SPOKANE VALLEY — A 37-year-old Athol man was arrested by the U.S. Marshalls Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force on Friday night and charged with multiple sex crimes against minors.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reported Kenneth Bernard Kimberly III was arrested at the Clock Tower Village Apartments in Spokane Valley on two outstanding felony warrants issued by the State of Idaho, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.
In August 2019, the Bonner County District Court in Sandpoint issued a warrant for Kimberly stemming from the charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor younger than 16.
In June, Kootenai County District Court in Coeur d’Alene issued a warrant for Kimberly on the charge lewd conduct with a minor with a deadly weapon.
Kimberly was in his late 20s at the time of the alleged sex crimes against minors ranging between 6 and 11 years old, the U.S. Marshals Service reported.
Kimberly allegedly fled from Athol to Washington and assumed a new alias, the Marshals Service reported. He allegedly lived with his girlfriend, Arin Johnson, 40, who was charged with rendering criminal assistance in the second degree.
It wasn’t immediately known if Kimberly had a lawyer.