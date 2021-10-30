Deputy cleared in fatal 2020 shooting
WATERVILLE, Wash. — Criminal charges will not be filed against the Douglas County deputy who shot and killed a 29-year-old man in April 2020 outside East Wenatchee.
Douglas County Prosecutor Gordon Edgar on Friday said he believed Deputy Nick English’s actions were justified when he shot Thomas Mathes III of Wenatchee.
An investigation by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit reported that Mathes was holding two people at gunpoint inside a home April 21 on the 2500 block of Norma Lane, Edgar wrote in his decision.
“It is my opinion Dep. English’s actions were not unlawful because it appears he had reasonable grounds to apprehend an imminent danger by Mr. Mathes to do great bodily injury,” to two individuals, Edgar wrote in his decision.
The unit completed its investigation of the shooting in July 2021 and submitted its findings to Edgar for consideration of criminal charges.
Mathes grew up in Mesa, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix, and moved to the Wenatchee Valley around 2014, Brent Andrews, Mathes’ former stepfather, told The Wenatchee World in May 2020. Mathes had a twin brother and a younger brother. He worked at the Circle K in Wenatchee.
English was hired by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 2017. He was recognized in 2018 and 2019 as the department’s top traffic and DUI enforcement officer. Prior to his career in law enforcement he served three years in the U.S. Army.
Woman struck, killed by car in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police here arrested a man Thursday night suspected of striking and killing a 54-year-old woman with his car.
Police were called about 11:25 p.m. to a report of a car-versus-pedestrian collision in the 300 block of 39th Avenue Southwest, according to a news release from the Puyallup Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the woman down in the roadway.
Police and fire crews attempted to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has not been publicly identified. Police said she is a Pacific resident.
Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Federal Way for investigation of vehicular homicide. Police said they believe the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.
A preliminary investigation found the woman was driving east on 39th Avenue Southwest when, for unknown reasons, she stopped in the outside lane of travel and got out of her car, according to the release. Police said the woman appeared to have been struck in the inside eastbound lane of the road.
Police said the driver from Federal Way was driving east on 39th Avenue Soutwest when he allegedly struck the woman with his car.
Sheriff pleads not guilty to false reporting
TACOMA — A sheriff in Washington state has entered a not guilty plea in connection with charges stemming from a January confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.
The plea was entered Thursday by Sheriff Ed Troyer’s attorney, John Sheeran, The News Tribune reported.
“Sheriff Troyer entered a not guilty plea because he did not commit the crime,” Sheeran said. “We look forward to a jury hearing all of the evidence and vindicating him.”
The Washington State Attorney General’s office earlier this month charged Troyer with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false statement to a civil servant for claiming to an emergency dispatcher that the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, had threatened to kill him.
The charges were filed in Pierce County District Court.
Troyer has denied any wrongdoing in the Jan. 27 incident, which started after the sheriff followed the 24-year-old Altheimer as he delivered newspapers on his regular route. The call from the county’s top law-enforcement officer prompted a large response, with more than 40 units from various agencies rushing toward to the scene.
If convicted as charged, Troyer faces up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.
Court says mine expansion permit ignored law
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana environmental regulators ignored the law when they permitted an expansion of a massive strip mine that is the sole source of coal for a large power plant despite concerns over water pollution, a state judge ruled.
State District Judge Katherine Bidegaray ordered the Department of Environmental Quality to revisit its 2015 permit to expand the 25,752-acre Rosebud Mine, owned by Colorado-based Westmoreland mining.
The judge’s Thursday order came after environmental groups sued over damage to a nearby creek from wastewater that flows out of the mine.
Rosebud is in the Powder River Basin along the Montana-Wyoming border. It fuels the Colstrip Power Plant that burns about 8 million tons of coal annually.
For years, nearby East Fork Armells Creek has received salty water from the mine and contaminants from coal ash ponds at the power plant, The Billings Gazette reported.
The Montana Strip and Underground Mine Reclamation Act forbids the state from issuing mine permits unless it can be proven there won’t be damage to the balance of water outside the permit area.
But Bidegaray said the state was doing the opposite — allowing harmful salt levels in Armells to increase.